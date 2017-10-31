Business News

StartMonday’s Blockchain Solution Authenticates Job History



- CareerChain Creates Verifiable Career Histories, Decentralizes Personal Data and Earns Valuable Currency Tokens



AMSTERDAM, NL - October 30, 2017 - Smart recruitment technology firm StartMonday Technology Corp. (CSE: JOB) (OTC: STMDF) (FRANKFURT: JOB) (the Company or StartMonday) is pleased to announce that it has developed an opportunity to connect the power of blockchain technology with its existing product lineup aimed at delivering a true next generation solution for HR professionals and job-seekers alike.



In the Human Resource sector, it is a known fact that an extraordinary number of people regularly inflate aspects of their career history. From exaggerated skills to outright fake qualifications, trust has long been a moving target when it comes to the hiring process. Falsehoods penalize otherwise ideal candidates and employers pay the price when a new hire inexplicably fails. The blockchain solution completely alters and corrects this equation.



StartMonday Co-Founder and CEO, Ray Gibson observes, When we set out, we had a vision of one day eliminating CV submissions entirely and allowing candidates to apply with a single 15-second video and win an interview. In the end, we built an entire candidate management system to accommodate employers' reliance on regular CVs - however unreliable they are! Now with blockchain verification available to us, we have developed a method of absolutely confirming many, if not all, aspects of a candidates job history.



Once we launch this all-new product weve branded as CareerChain, we will offer employers and job candidates our proven advanced application, integrated 15-second video pitch tool and the added ability to certify a job history that is forensically valid. Trust is returned to the equation, and we get that much closer to our original goal of relegating the curriculum vitae to simply a piece of the puzzle instead of the whole picture. Mr. Gibson continues, The result? Better hiring practices that dramatically improve job suitability and confidence in the decision-making process. We are trying to make this a total win-win for everyone, and blockchain technology is going to propel the StartMonday platform into the next generation.





The technology further provides added value as the verification process must be mined on a public blockchain creating opportunities for miners (including StartMonday) to earn currency tokens. Subscribers derive added value from data decentralization which returns absolute control and security of personal information back to the user.



Andrew Evans, StartMonday Co-Founder and CPO draws on his personal experience as part of the team that built the first job board on the web, Careerbuilder.com. Since the onset of online job boards, all the big players in this sector committed to centralized data as part of their business models and so everyone had no choice but to give up their personal data - thats how it worked. So, your very personal information is out of your control, and given the spate of data theft and outright losses in recent years, individuals are increasingly and rightly concerned about what they share and where they share it. Blockchain technology allows you to encrypt your own data and share how you want, when you want, and with whom you want - In fact, its really good at this. Consider the level of privacy you need when electing to enter the job market while still employed. You simply cant trust a third-party application to effectively limit access from your current employer. With blockchain thats not a problem. Plus, we envision the future will allow us to load personal data into the equivalent of a blockchain digital wallet so we can simplify and streamline the process of updating your information across all your job search platforms. This sort of security and enhanced functionality is going to revolutionize HR practices very rapidly. To our knowledge, CareerChain is one of the most robust and practical use-case scenarios for blockchain generated revenues currently being developed, and we are pleased to be at the forefront of innovation - again.



StartMonday anticipates completion of ongoing proof-of-concept trials during Q4/2017. Product rollout is scheduled for Q1/2018 and aims to provide regular updates as features and benefits are finalized for commercialization. Sign up here for regular updates.



About StartMonday (CSE: JOB) (XFRA: JOB) (OTC: STMDF)

StartMonday helps employers select better candidates, faster, with the power of 15-second video introductions. StartMondays video-led mobile and web applications deliver a better impression of personality and customer skills, ultimately helping employers decide which candidates they should talk to first - making the process much more efficient. StartMonday is focused on becoming recognized as an innovative and trusted brand for job recruitment. The Company is dedicated to building powerful tools for the Mobile Generation. The mission is to make recruiting, and work itself, an amazing experience for everyone. For more information please visit www.startmonday.com.



