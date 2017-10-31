Business News

Naturally Splendid Receives Provisional Patent for Hemp Protein Isolate From U.S. Patent Office



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, October 31, 2017 -- Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd. (Naturally Splendid or NSE) (TSX-V:NSP) (OTCQB:NSPDF) (Frankfurt:50N) is pleased to announce that the Company has received a provisional patent from the U.S. Patent Office, for a hemp protein isolate superior in concentration to existing hemp proteins currently available in the market.



Naturally Splendids continues to focus on innovative plant-based technologies and ingredients. The Company has already initiated discussions with global food manufacturers and ingredient suppliers for the new hemp protein isolate. Samples of the new hemp protein isolate will be distributed to these B2B contacts in a timely manner.



According to an article published by Research and Markets Sept 22, 2017, the global plant based protein market was USD $8.35 Billion in 2016 and is estimate to reach USD $14.22 billion by 2022 at a CAGR of 5.9% during the forecasted period.



Naturally Splendid CEO Mr. Dave Eto states, The provisional patent for hemp protein isolate compliments our previous work with HempOmega IP to secure the two ingredients streams of hemp seed processing. Hemp protein is the most digestible protein of any plant on earth and the Omega 3 to Omega 6 ratio is the perfect balance for human health according to the World Health Organization. This gives NSE the advantage over processors who are looking for avenues to market their down-stream hemp ingredients. Additionally, there are current world consumption trends that include; reduced meat & dairy consumption, values-based consumerism and growth in vegetarianism/veganism. With this undeniable trend towards plant-based human nutrition globally, hemp is well positioned with its nutritional excellence to serve as the next viable protein source.



In addition to the exisiting product, manufacturing and distribution synergies that drove the recent acquisition of Prosnack by Naturally Splendid, the opportunity to create first to market bars and cereals incorporating HempOmega and now the new hemp protein isolate, were a driving force to conclude the deal. These products can be branded under the ElevateMe and NATERA® brands as well as offered to our many private label clients as a unique ingredient to differentiate their offerings from more standard formulations currently available.





Naturally Splendid President, Mr. Craig Goodwin states, Global trends towards plant-based ingredients and products continues to strengthen. We are positioned to capitalize on this robust trend towards healthier products. Recently for example, Cargill, the largest privately held food and agriculture company in the world sold off their last U.S. animal feedlots to invest in plant-based proteins. Increasingly, consumers are demanding more than ever clean, plant-based ingredients and food choices especially considering rising knowledge and concern over animal welfare and the environmental impact of meat consumption. Concerns over high levels of antibiotics and hormones in animal products, in addition to reports linking meat consumption to cancer are driving consumers to view meat as a less than ideal protein source. These trends are creating significant opportunities for Naturally Splendid and the plant-based omega and protein ingredients we have developed.



One Green Planet, a digital media publisher that reaches millions of millennials every month made the following observations in regard to growing opportunities for plant based nutrition. Naturally Splendid continues to be positioned to capitalize on trends such as identified below.



1. Drop in Meat Consumption

Recent studies have shown that around one-third of Americans are choosing to leave meat off their plates more frequently. In 2015, annual per capita red meat consumption in the U.S. fell 15 percent to 101 pounds in the past 10 years, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Its down by a third since the early 1970s, when per capita consumption was pushing 150 pounds per year. These trends are being driven by people broadly understanding how diet affects their health, concerns around the use of hormones and antibiotics in producing meat, the treatment animals in factory farms, and how food choices have a very real impact on the planet. In addition to a number of recent research studies highlighting the health and environmental impacts of meat, experts from the American Institute of Cancer Research, the 2015 U.S. Dietary Guidelines Advisory Committee, the Food and Agriculture Organization of the United Nations, amongst others have recommended meat reduction as the solution to the health and environmental crisis facing the nation



2. Drop in Dairy Consumption

Fueled by changing consumer perception of dairys nutritional value for bone development, concerns around hormones and antibiotics, increase in milk allergies, rising milk prices, and the popularity of plant-based milks, U.S. milk consumption has been steadily declining by 25 percent per capita since the mid-1970s. Americans, on average, drink 37 percent less milk today than they did in 1970, according to data from the USDA. Thats an astounding fact. What are they consuming instead? Plant-based alternatives

3. Values-Based Shopping

American consumers (a whopping 87 percent of them) want to buy food from brands that have a positive social and environmental impact, and most are willing to pay more for such products. Consumers are starting to value transparency, not only regarding food ingredients but also about the supply chain and are looking for brands that have an authentic mission and genuinely care about the impact of their products. From a natural resource consumption standpoint, plant-based foods are inherently better for the planet, and most brands in the space are not afraid to wear their values on their sleeves, which makes them even more attractive to consumers.



4. The Power of Millennials

Millennials are currently one of the most powerful group of consumers in the U.S. Nearly 25 percent of the population fall under this generational segment, and its estimated that they have over a trillion dollars in buying power. By 2017, the generation is expected to outspend the baby boomers. As a consumer group, Millennials recognize that their food choices have a very real impact on society and the environment, and they are big proponents of shopping with a conscience. One in 10 millennials is vegetarian or vegan, and they are at the forefront of driving the American consumer marketplace by demanding more plant-based options. Millennials are increasingly interested in vegan cuisine, and more than 60 percent consume meat alternatives.



About Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

Naturally Splendid is a biotechnology and consumer products company that is developing, producing, commercializing, and licensing an entirely new generation of plant-derived, bioactive ingredients, nutrient dense foods, and related products. Naturally Splendid is building an expanding portfolio of patents (issued and pending) and proprietary intellectual property focused on the commercial uses of industrial hemp and non-psychoactive cannabinoid compounds in a broad spectrum of applications.

Naturally Splendid currently has four innovative divisions:



(1) BIOTECHNOLOGY - Focused on three major platforms:



(1) Proprietary HempOmega encapsulation



(2) Extraction and formulation with Cannabidiol (CBD)



(3) Hemp and plant-based proteins.



- POS-BPC Facility - a 12,000-square-foot facility jointly operated by NSE 51% / 49% POS Holdings, offers commercial-scale custom processing solutions for functional foods and natural health.



(2) CONSUMER PRODUCTS -



- NATERA® - brand of retail hemp and superfood products distributed throughout North America, Asia and Europe.



- Prosnack Natural Foods Inc. (Elevate Me) - lifestyle brand of heathy meal replacement products distributed throughout North America.



- Chi Hemp Industries Incorporated (CHII) - e-commerce platform for natural and organic hemp products.



- PawsitiveFX® - topical pet care products.



- NATERA®CBD - retail hemp-based cannabinoid nutraceutical and cosmeceutical products distributed in Asia.



- NATERA®Skincare - brand of retail hemp based cosmeceutical products.



(3) NATERA® Ingredients - bulk ingredients including HempOmega.



(4) Co-Packaging/Toll-Processing - packaging for house-brands (NATERA® and CHII) and third-party partners.





For more information e-mail info(at)naturallysplendid.com or call Investor Relations at 604-673-9573

On Behalf of the Board of Directors

Mr. Dave Eto

CEO, Director





Contact Information



Naturally Splendid Enterprises Ltd.

(NSP - TSX Venture; NSPDF - OTCQB; 50N Frankfurt)

#108-19100 Airport Way

Pitt Meadows, BC, V3Y 0E2

Office: (604) 465-0548

Fax: (604) 465-1128

E-mail: info(at)naturallysplendid.com

Website: www.naturallysplendid.com



Forward-Looking Statements

Information set forth in this news release contains forward-looking statements that are based on assumptions as of the date of this news release. These statements reflect management's current estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations. They are not guarantees of future performance. Naturally Splendid cautions that all forward looking statements are inherently uncertain and that actual performance may be affected by a number of material factors, many of which are beyond Naturally Splendid's control including, Naturally Splendids ability to complete the acquisition of Prosnack, complete all or any of the proposed private placement financing, Naturally Splendid's ability to compete with large food and beverage companies; sales of any potential products developed will be profitable; sales of shelled hemp seed will continue at existing rates or increase; the ability to complete the sales of all bulk hemp seed purchase orders; and the risk that any of the potential applications may not receive all required regulatory or legal approval. Accordingly, actual and future events, conditions and results may differ materially from the estimates, beliefs, intentions and expectations expressed or implied in the forward-looking information. Except as required under applicable securities legislation, Naturally Splendid undertakes no obligation to publicly update or revise forward-looking information.



NEITHER TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE NOR ITS REGULATION SERVICES PROVIDER (AS THAT TERM IS DEFINED IN THE POLICIES OF THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE) ACCEPTS RESPONSIBILITY FOR THE ADEQUACY OR ACCURACY OF THIS RELEASE.











