Onfido adds world-class talent in key executive roles as Identity Verification goes global

(firmenpresse) - - Data Security, Privacy and Machine Learning leaders Andy Wilde and Kevin Trilli take CTO and CPO roles; Enterprise Software Leader Andy Leaver becomes CRO and Wikimedias Lila Tretikov joins as Independent Board Director

- New senior leaders join following the announcement of $30m Series C funding to drive vision to open up access to online services



31 OCTOBER, 2017, LONDON and SAN FRANCISCO: Leading identity verification provider Onfido today announces that it has hired Kevin Trilli as new Chief Product Officer (CPO), Andy Wilde as Chief Technical Officer (CTO) and Andy Leaver as Chief Revenue Officer (CRO). Lila Tretikov will also be joining as Independent Board Director. Together, Kevin, Andy, Andy and Lila bring over eight decades collective experience to the five-year-old company as it scales into new global markets.



The new team members join as Onfido enters its next stage of growth, having recently raised a Series C round of $30m from investors including Crane Ventures, Microsoft Ventures, Salesforce Ventures and others. With a vision to open up access to online services using just a photo of an identity document and a selfie, Onfido already services 1,500 clients across Europe and the USA. These latest senior hires will provide guidance as Onfido builds its machine learning-based Identity Verification platform further into the US, and drive expansion into India, Latin America and other international markets.



Husayn Kassai, CEO and co-founder of Onfido, said: Weve always been very proud of the exceptionally talented team weve built at Onfido. With Kevin, Andy, Andy and Lila joining the ranks, that team is now stronger than ever before. Being a young company has its advantages, but when scaling globally, experience is invaluable  so bringing seasoned leaders on board was priority. Their guidance will enable us to deliver on our vision to drive trusted interactions worldwide.



Kevin Trilli, CPO, joins from leading Data Privacy Management company TrustArc, where he served as SVP of Product. Kevin has over 20 years of product and entrepreneurial experience in digital data security, privacy and governance, having led the full process from strategy to execution to scale at companies including VeriSign(acquired by Symantec), TrustArc (formerly TRUSTe) and AssertD. He will lead the strategic evolution of the Onfido product platform to a leading provider of identity trust services.





Andy Wilde, CTO, has built, managed and led exceptional engineering teams across a range of technologies and markets. A specialist in consumer mobile and SaaS, Andy will lead Onfidos 50-strong engineering and research teams as they continue to develop machine learning-based identity verification and trust solutions. Andy has acted as Advisor to several early stage London tech companies, and was previously VP Product Development at SwiftKey.



Andy Leaver, CRO, has extensive experience in leading disruptive technology companies, having led international sales teams at Workday, Bazaarvoice, SuccessFactors and Ariba, as well as Hortonworks  the fastest software company ever to reach $100m in revenue. Andy has been an advisor to Onfido for the past 18 months, and now joins the team to scale Commercial operations through the companys rapid growth.



Lila Tretikov, Independent Board Director, is the former Executive Director of the Wikimedia Foundation and also sits on the boards of Rackspace, Crunchbase and Privacy Shell. A recognised authority in machine learning, Lila has founded and sold multiple startups as well as leading SugarCRMs technology function as CPO and CIO. She now specialises in startups focusing on security and privacy and was last year invited by the World Economic Forum to join its prestigious Young Leaders Community.



Onfido, headquartered in London, has offices in San Francisco, New York, Lisbon and New Delhi. New hires Andy Leaver and Andy Wilde will be based in Onfidos London office, while Kevin Trilli will be based in San Francisco. Founded in 2012, the identity verification company has grown from 25 to 150 employees in just over 2 years, while growing revenue 5x year over year for the past three years.



Quotes from new executives:

Kevin Trilli, joining as CPO, Onfido: I am very excited to build upon Onfidos initial success, and to seize the immediate global opportunity to solve a critical problem for businesses and consumers alike, said Kevin Trilli Onfido's hybrid technological approach offers a strong foundation for building a complete market-leading platform, that reduces identity fraud and builds trust for the next generation of digital businesses.



Andy Wilde, joining as CTO, Onfido: One of the most significant challenges in an increasingly digital world is establishing identity and trust between parties. Onfido has quickly established itself as a leader in this space, with an ethos that exemplifies the best in tech. I'm excited to lead and work with the technology team as we grow from early stage through scale-up, to develop technology, products and services that build on Onfidos achievements to date and bring us closer to our long-term vision.



Andy Leaver, CRO: Its humbling to see whats been achieved thus far at Onfido, and I cant wait to join the talented team to help drive the next stage of growth, added Andy Leaver. Ive been fortunate to see disruptive companies grow to be world leaders  Onfido clearly has that growth path ahead of it.



Lila Tretikov, former Executive Director of the Wikimedia Foundation and also sits on the boards of Rackspace, Crunchbase and Privacy Shell joining as Independent Board Member: I am drawn to companies that demonstrate innovative ideas and intelligent teams and Onfido has both. Onfido is tech-led company that is revolutionising the way we utilise, and more importantly, protect our personal identities. They are ambitious in their vision to be the trust engine to power interactions worldwide, and Im very pleased to join them on that journey.



For further press information or enquiries, please contact Niamh Cassidy at niamh.cassidy(at)onfido.com or (+44) 020 8133 3628





