Gamification reaches the process industry

(firmenpresse) - Neste Jacobs launches ground-breaking operator training game



Operator training can be both fun and efficient when done through gamification. Finnish company Neste Jacobs has launched a new game called NAPCON Games Distiller for operator training in the process industry. The game is the first one of a completely new generation of training games.



Although the main target is to train operators, the game is still very fun and engaging to play. Gamification is one of the best ways to enhance training in any field, explains Mika Neffling, Sales Manager at NAPCON Games.



Designed to train operators in the distillation process, the NAPCON Games Distiller can be used in practically any branch of the process industry that includes distillation. Sophisticated scoring systems and instant feedback enables players to track their progress and learn at a faster pace compared to traditional training methods.



The game has been piloted with customers prior to launching and the results are very promising; all the respondents stated that the learning experience was suitable for their training needs and 75% stated that their learning time was decreased.



The NAPCON Games Distiller can be used by operators on all levels, regardless of their earlier experience.



The game works just as well for beginners as for more experienced operators. It offers a safe way of learning in a digital yet realistic environment.



In the future, Neste Jacobs plans to launch more training games for other fields within the process industry. In addition to the industry, the game can also be used by universities and other educational institutes.



Neste Jacobs has 30 years of experience in the process industry and over ten years of experience in creating innovative training games. Mika Neffling believes it is not a coincidence that a Finnish company is at the forefront of digital training in the process industry.



In Finland we have an excellent track record of successful teaching methods as well as a world class gaming industry. When these two are combined, the results are ground-breaking.





Caption:



Neste Jacobs arranges the Operator World Cup, where the best operators in the world compete by playing the NAPCON Games Distiller. The finals will be held in Houston in February 2018.© Neste Jacobs

Neste Jacobs



Neste Jacobs is a preferred solution provider of high-quality technology, engineering and project services for a wide range of industries in the fields of oil and gas, petrochemicals, chemicals, biorefining, biochemicals, biopharma and industrial infrastructure. We have 60 years of experience in technology development and industrial investment projects as well as maintenance and performance improvement in Europe, North and South America, Asia and the Middle East. In addition to our home market Nordic countries we are looking to grow in the global expanding markets. We employ 1,300 professionals globally. www.nestejacobs.com



Neste Jacobs NAPCON products offers a wide range of advanced process improvement and automation technology solutions to enhance production. The dedicated solutions based on extensive process know-how and modern control software engineering fulfil all the needs on the areas of Production Optimization, Quality Optimization, Safety, Logistics, Business Optimization, Energy Efficiency, Big Data and Analytics. NAPCON offers also innovative solutions to train operators with simulators and games. www.napconsuite.com

