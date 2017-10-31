Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation CEO Comments on California and U.S. Solar Market

(firmenpresse) - POWAY, CA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (OTC PINK: SIRC) CEO Dave Massey commented on recent data for the California and U.S. Solar Market.



"California is the largest market for residential photovoltaic solar installations," said Massey. "Total installed U.S. solar PV capacity is expected to nearly triple over the next five years. By 2022, over 17 GW of solar PV capacity will be installed annually. With our recent acquisitions and our deal with the large national home improvement chain, SIRC is poised to take advantage of this burgeoning market."



Last year, solar ranked as the No. 1 source of new capacity additions. Building off that momentum, solar accounted for 30% of all new electric generating capacity installed in the U.S. in Q1 2017, ranking as the second-largest driver of capacity additions across all fuel types.



"In California, PG&E and SDGE utility companies have petitioned for rate increases," added Massey. "Solar has never made more sense than right now."



About Solar Integrated Roofing Corp.

Solar Integrated Roofing Corporation (SIRC) is an integrated solar and roofing installation company specializing in commercial and residential properties with a focus on acquisitions of like companies to build a footprint nationally. For more information, please visit:



