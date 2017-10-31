Business News

The North County Dublin Roller Blinds Supplier To Help You Save Big Revamping Your Home

ID: 566003

(firmenpresse) - The popular Bargain Blinds has announced it is now offering a convenient roller blind fabric replacement service for clients in Dublin who want to save time and money revamping old blinds this Christmas season.



More information is available at [http://bargainblinds.ie](http://bargainblinds.ie/).



Bargain Blinds is one of the most popular, trusted and sought after blinds supplier in Dublin known for the exclusive, made to measure blinds it creates at highly competitive prices for private homes, schools and commercial premises looking to add some class, character and style to their interiors.



The company has now announced an affordable roller blind fabric replacement service which provides homeowners in the Northside of Dublin the opportunity to revamp the look of their old roller blinds and create an interesting new atmosphere in their home just in time for the Christmas season without the cost of buying new ones.



The service offers clients 100s of exclusive fabrics, colors and textures, including all the flower and oriental patterns, stripes, plains, blackout or wipeable PVC needed to suit any specific interior dcor and privacy or shade requirements.



Its available out of its show showroom and manufacturing site in Unit 118 Grange Hill in the Baldoyle Industrial Estate of Dublin, where clients who wish to purchase new ones can also browse the leading range of roller, pleated, day & night, aluminum, vertical, roman and wooden venetian or roof window blinds the company has in stock at all times.



The Bargain Blinds team explains that this is a great way to add a splash of colour to your home just in time for the Christmas season. Anyone can bring their old roller blinds to us, have them revamped with brand new fabric, colours or patterns and enjoy huge savings of up to 60% on a whole new look.



Free quotes with the Bargain Blinds team and more information on its new roller blind fabric replacement service can be requested at 01 839 5149 or through the website link provided above along with galleries showcasing the exclusive range of blinds it can offer and testimonials describing the courteous, stress-free experience that has made the supplier so popular around Dublin.

Bargain Blinds

http://www.bargainblinds.ie/

Bargain Blinds

http://www.bargainblinds.ie/

+353-1-839-5149

118 Baldoyle Industrial Estate Baldoyle Industrial Estate

dublin

Ireland

more PressReleases from Bargain Blinds