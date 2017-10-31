Business News

The North County Dublin Roller Blinds Supplier To Help You Save Big Revamping Your Home

ID: 566003
The leading Dublin window blinds supplier Bargain Blinds, with free quotes at 01 839 5149, announced it is now offering a roller blind fabric replacement service for homeowners to want to revamp the look of their home without the cost of buying new blinds.

(firmenpresse) - The popular Bargain Blinds has announced it is now offering a convenient roller blind fabric replacement service for clients in Dublin who want to save time and money revamping old blinds this Christmas season.

More information is available at [http://bargainblinds.ie](http://bargainblinds.ie/).

Bargain Blinds is one of the most popular, trusted and sought after blinds supplier in Dublin known for the exclusive, made to measure blinds it creates at highly competitive prices for private homes, schools and commercial premises looking to add some class, character and style to their interiors.

The company has now announced an affordable roller blind fabric replacement service which provides homeowners in the Northside of Dublin the opportunity to revamp the look of their old roller blinds and create an interesting new atmosphere in their home just in time for the Christmas season without the cost of buying new ones.

The service offers clients 100s of exclusive fabrics, colors and textures, including all the flower and oriental patterns, stripes, plains, blackout or wipeable PVC needed to suit any specific interior dcor and privacy or shade requirements.

Its available out of its show showroom and manufacturing site in Unit 118 Grange Hill in the Baldoyle Industrial Estate of Dublin, where clients who wish to purchase new ones can also browse the leading range of roller, pleated, day & night, aluminum, vertical, roman and wooden venetian or roof window blinds the company has in stock at all times.

The Bargain Blinds team explains that this is a great way to add a splash of colour to your home just in time for the Christmas season. Anyone can bring their old roller blinds to us, have them revamped with brand new fabric, colours or patterns and enjoy huge savings of up to 60% on a whole new look.

Free quotes with the Bargain Blinds team and more information on its new roller blind fabric replacement service can be requested at 01 839 5149 or through the website link provided above along with galleries showcasing the exclusive range of blinds it can offer and testimonials describing the courteous, stress-free experience that has made the supplier so popular around Dublin.



More information:
http://www.bargainblinds.ie/


Keywords (optional)::
blinds, want, revamp, homeowners, look, service, replacement, their, buying, cost,

Company information / Profile:

Bargain Blinds
http://www.bargainblinds.ie/



PressRelease by
Bargain Blinds

Requests:

Bargain Blinds
http://www.bargainblinds.ie/
+353-1-839-5149
118 Baldoyle Industrial Estate Baldoyle Industrial Estate
dublin
Ireland



print  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend   Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call - 4th Quarter 2017 Results

submitted by: alekspressdev
Date: 31.10.2017 - 15:59 Uhr
Language: English
News-ID 566003
Character count: 2548
Kontakt-Informationen:
Ansprechpartner: Adam Bosiuk
Stadt: dublin
Telefon: +353-1-839-5149

Meldungsart: Unternehmensinformation
Versandart: VerÃ¶ffentlichung
Freigabedatum: 31/10/2017

Number of hits: 24

more PressReleases from Bargain Blinds





Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z