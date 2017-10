Rogers Sugar Inc.: Conference Call - 4th Quarter 2017 Results

ID: 566004

(firmenpresse) - VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Rogers Sugar Inc. (RSI) (TSX: RSI) will be holding a conference call to discuss their 2017 fourth quarter results on Wednesday, November 22, 2017 at 17:30 (Eastern Time).



The conference call will be chaired by Mr. John Holliday, Chief Executive Officer and Ms. Manon Lacroix, Vice President, Finance.



If you wish to participate, please dial 1-877-223-4471. A recording of the conference call will be accessible shortly after the conference, by dialing 1-800-585-8367, access code 97204826#. This recording will be available until November 29, 2017.







Contacts:

Manon Lacroix

Vice President, Finance

(514) 940-4350





more PressReleases from Rogers Sugar Inc.

submitted by: MarketwiredDate: 31.10.2017 - 14:40 UhrLanguage: EnglishNews-ID 566004Character count: 0Kontakt-Informationen:Stadt: VANCOUVER, BRITISH COLUMBIA Number of hits: