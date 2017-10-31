Give The Gift Of Coal To Anyone On Your Naughty List With This New North Pole Delivery Service

(firmenpresse) - The Naughty List has launched a new gift idea for anyone who has people on their naughty list this Christmas time. It is designed to be a fun, unique and entertaining gift idea to bring a lighthearted frame of mind to the holidays.



With Halloween around the corner, it means that theres less than two months until Christmas, when Santa traditionally delivers presents to the well-behaved children and coal to those who have been bad. The Naughty List allows customers to bring the story of Father Christmas to life by delivering coal.



Customers can get in touch with The Naughty List company to send coal to their friends, family and colleagues. But, while it might be seen as a joke to receive coal in a stocking, the coal offered by The Naughty List can be saved as a collectors item.



The coal is mineral grade anthracite, which is clean and does not make a mess. This means that recipients can put their coal on display, and proudly display the fact that Santa knows theyve been up to no good.



Each order is personalized with a handwritten gift tag that the sender can customize. In addition to this, the coal is shipped and officially postmarked by the USPS from the North Pole, adding legitimacy to the gift and creating a memorable product for the recipient.



[The Naughty List](http://thenaughtylist.com) site explains that the coal is 100% rough cut coal that has been mined in the United States. A wide range of box designs is available on the online store, so customers can find the best design that is most well suited to their recipient.



Each box is one of a kind, assembled by hand, and changed every year for collectors and fans. Even though the gift is designed as a joke, the company strives to make it the highest quality possible. Full details can be found on the URL above.

