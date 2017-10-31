LifeSci Advisors Announces 11th Board Appointment Through Board Placement Initiative

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Advisors, an investor
relations and corporate communications firm focused on the life sciences sector,
announced today the 11th placement of a female executive to a life sciences
company board as part of its Board Placement Initiative (BPI). LifeSci Advisors
launched BPI last year with the goal of connecting female executives in the life
sciences industry with companies looking for board candidates. The company is
pleased to share that Andrea Hunt has joined the Board of Directors of Catalyst
Biosciences, (Nasdaq:CBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused
on developing novel medicines to address hematology indications. LifeSci
Advisors will continue to make connections and look to match more candidates
with open board seats in the coming months.
"I am thrilled to join the board of Catalyst Biosciences and look forward to
helping them improve the lives of individuals living with hemophilia," said Ms.
Hunt. "I want to thank LifeSci Advisors for facilitating this connection."
Andrea Hunt was most recently Vice President, New Product Gene Therapy,
Neuroscience, Oncology & Ophthalmology at Shire Plc., where she was developing
and integrating strategies for Shire's gene therapy platform. Ms. Hunt came to
Shire through its acquisition of Baxalta, where she led the Global Blood
Disorders Franchise within the Hematology Division. Prior to Baxalta, Ms. Hunt
held several positions of increasing responsibility at Baxter Healthcare leading
to her appointment as project leader to Baxter Healthcare's R&D program, BAX
855, now Adynovate(TM). Ms. Hunt served on the board for the Alliance for
Regenerative Medicine and is an advisor to the Angiogenesis Foundation. Ms. Hunt
earned her MBA in marketing from the University of Michigan and her B.S. in
hospital dietetics and B.A. in foods and nutrition from the University of
Illinois.
"We are pleased to have helped place Andrea on the Catalyst Biosciences Board,
and know her expertise in hematology clinical development will be a huge asset
to their team," said Michael Rice, President and Co-Founder, LifeSci Advisors.
"We plan to continue the success of our Board Placement Initiative in the coming
months by matching more candidates with companies and improving gender diversity
at the board level across our industry."
"As a veteran of the life sciences industry, we know Andrea will bring
unparalleled insight and invaluable guidance to our board," said Nassim Usman,
President & Chief Executive Office, Catalyst Biosciences. "We're pleased to have
her on our team as we continue the development of our hemophilia programs, and
believe she will have a significant impact on the growth and success of the
company."
LifeSci Advisors' Board Placement Initiative (BPI) was launched in the summer of
2016 with the goal of helping companies in the life sciences industry diversify
and strengthen their company boards. Connections between companies and eligible
board candidates are made after LifeSci has met with a company's management team
or board regarding the skills and expertise they are looking for in a candidate,
and after the LifeSci team has properly vetted the board candidates. BPI has now
helped to place eleven women on corporate boards, and is looking to continue to
expand upon this success. With a proprietary online network of hundreds of
resumes of board-ready women, LifeSci Advisors hopes that BPI can become a
resource for both women executives and life sciences companies to network and
grow.
BPI is accepting resumes from interested candidates and referrals on an ongoing
basis. To find out how you can use the BPI network for your next board candidate
search, visit www.lifesciadvisors.com/board-diversity-initiatives. Inquiries,
resume submissions, and open board seat referrals can be sent
to boarddiversity(at)lifesciadvisors.com.
LifeSci Advisors, LLC (www.lifesciadvisors.com) is the largest investor
relations consultancy in the life sciences industry, founded to provide
companies with a multi-faceted approach to investor communications and outreach.
With a global focus and reach, the firm provides the highest quality service for
its clients through its deep sector specialization. LifeSci's team of MDs and
PhDs enables the firm to better understand clients' R&D, regulatory and
commercial strategies, and its team of financial services, investor relations
and public relations specialists helps clients effectively communicate to the
marketplace. This combination of life sciences, financial services, and investor
relations competencies allows LifeSci Advisors to provide an invaluable and
unique service offering to clients.
LifeSci Partners (www.lifescipartners.com) is the leading provider of consulting
services in the areas of investor relations, public relations, corporate
communications and capital markets advisory. Combining deep domain expertise in
the life sciences with decades of experience in capital markets and public
relations, LifeSci Partners delivers unparalleled services to life sciences
companies globally.
