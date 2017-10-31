Business News

LifeSci Advisors Announces 11th Board Appointment Through Board Placement Initiative

ID: 566007

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- LifeSci Advisors, an investor

relations and corporate communications firm focused on the life sciences sector,

announced today the 11th placement of a female executive to a life sciences

company board as part of its Board Placement Initiative (BPI). LifeSci Advisors

launched BPI last year with the goal of connecting female executives in the life

sciences industry with companies looking for board candidates. The company is

pleased to share that Andrea Hunt has joined the Board of Directors of Catalyst

Biosciences, (Nasdaq:CBIO), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused

on developing novel medicines to address hematology indications. LifeSci

Advisors will continue to make connections and look to match more candidates

with open board seats in the coming months.



"I am thrilled to join the board of Catalyst Biosciences and look forward to

helping them improve the lives of individuals living with hemophilia," said Ms.

Hunt. "I want to thank LifeSci Advisors for facilitating this connection."



Andrea Hunt was most recently Vice President, New Product Gene Therapy,

Neuroscience, Oncology & Ophthalmology at Shire Plc., where she was developing

and integrating strategies for Shire's gene therapy platform. Ms. Hunt came to

Shire through its acquisition of Baxalta, where she led the Global Blood

Disorders Franchise within the Hematology Division. Prior to Baxalta, Ms. Hunt

held several positions of increasing responsibility at Baxter Healthcare leading

to her appointment as project leader to Baxter Healthcare's R&D program, BAX

855, now Adynovate(TM). Ms. Hunt served on the board for the Alliance for

Regenerative Medicine and is an advisor to the Angiogenesis Foundation. Ms. Hunt

earned her MBA in marketing from the University of Michigan and her B.S. in

hospital dietetics and B.A. in foods and nutrition from the University of



Illinois.



"We are pleased to have helped place Andrea on the Catalyst Biosciences Board,

and know her expertise in hematology clinical development will be a huge asset

to their team," said Michael Rice, President and Co-Founder, LifeSci Advisors.

"We plan to continue the success of our Board Placement Initiative in the coming

months by matching more candidates with companies and improving gender diversity

at the board level across our industry."



"As a veteran of the life sciences industry, we know Andrea will bring

unparalleled insight and invaluable guidance to our board," said Nassim Usman,

President & Chief Executive Office, Catalyst Biosciences. "We're pleased to have

her on our team as we continue the development of our hemophilia programs, and

believe she will have a significant impact on the growth and success of the

company."



LifeSci Advisors' Board Placement Initiative (BPI) was launched in the summer of

2016 with the goal of helping companies in the life sciences industry diversify

and strengthen their company boards. Connections between companies and eligible

board candidates are made after LifeSci has met with a company's management team

or board regarding the skills and expertise they are looking for in a candidate,

and after the LifeSci team has properly vetted the board candidates. BPI has now

helped to place eleven women on corporate boards, and is looking to continue to

expand upon this success. With a proprietary online network of hundreds of

resumes of board-ready women, LifeSci Advisors hopes that BPI can become a

resource for both women executives and life sciences companies to network and

grow.



BPI is accepting resumes from interested candidates and referrals on an ongoing

basis. To find out how you can use the BPI network for your next board candidate

search, visit www.lifesciadvisors.com/board-diversity-initiatives. Inquiries,

resume submissions, and open board seat referrals can be sent

to boarddiversity(at)lifesciadvisors.com.



LifeSci Advisors, LLC (www.lifesciadvisors.com) is the largest investor

relations consultancy in the life sciences industry, founded to provide

companies with a multi-faceted approach to investor communications and outreach.

With a global focus and reach, the firm provides the highest quality service for

its clients through its deep sector specialization. LifeSci's team of MDs and

PhDs enables the firm to better understand clients' R&D, regulatory and

commercial strategies, and its team of financial services, investor relations

and public relations specialists helps clients effectively communicate to the

marketplace. This combination of life sciences, financial services, and investor

relations competencies allows LifeSci Advisors to provide an invaluable and

unique service offering to clients.



LifeSci Partners (www.lifescipartners.com) is the leading provider of consulting

services in the areas of investor relations, public relations, corporate

communications and capital markets advisory. Combining deep domain expertise in

the life sciences with decades of experience in capital markets and public

relations, LifeSci Partners delivers unparalleled services to life sciences

companies globally.



For further information, please contact:



Ann Kaiser

The TASC Group

212-337-8870

ann(at)thetascgroup.com

www.thetascgroup.com









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: LifeSci Advisors, LLC via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from LifeSci Advisors, LLC