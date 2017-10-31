Business News

REC Silicon - Mandatory Notification of Trade

ID: 566008

Tore Torvund, President and CEO of REC Silicon ASA ("the Company") has on
October 31, 2017 bought 200,000 shares in the Company at NOK 1.05 per share.

Mr. Torvund is a primary insider of REC Silicon.

After the transaction, Mr. Torvund has a total holding of 1,331,486 shares in
REC Silicon ASA.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




