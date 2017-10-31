Business News

Norsk Hydro: Invitation to Hydro's Capital Markets Day November 30 and December 1, 2017

Please find attached the invitation to Hydro's Capital Markets Day on November
30 and December 1, 2017, in London.

Due to a limited number of places, we kindly ask you to register your interest
by November 13 through the following link, www.hydro.com/cmd. We will confirm
your participation shortly thereafter.

Best regards,

Investor Relations in Hydro

Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle(at)hydro.com


CMD invitation 2017:
http://hugin.info/106/R/2146137/822898.pdf



