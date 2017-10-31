Business News

New Analyses Reinforce Hemodynamic Benefits of Medtronic Evolut(TM) TAVR Platform in Intermediate Risk Aortic Stenosis Patients

Presented at TCT, Evolut TAVR Platform Showcases Positive Clinical Outcomes in

Patients Wanting to Return to More Active Lives

DUBLIN and DENVER - October 31, 2017 - Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) today presented

new clinical research to support the positive clinical performance of the

Evolut(TM) Transcatheter Aortic Valve Replacement (TAVR) Platform in

intermediate-risk, severe, symptomatic, aortic stenosis patients. Outcomes from

the Surgical Replacement and Transcatheter Aortic Valve Implantation (SURTAVI)

Trial and the Evolut R FORWARD "real-world" study were presented today at the

Transcatheter Cardiovascular Therapeutics (TCT) Annual Meeting, reinforcing the

valve's strong performance in healthier, more active patients.



New Insights from SURTAVI

Complete one-year outcomes from the SURTAVI trial based on Kaplan-Meier analyses

confirmed the strong performance of the CoreValve and Evolut R TAVR systems

versus the gold standard of open heart surgery in an intermediate risk severe

symptomatic aortic stenosis patient population. The results indicate that the

platform continued to provide comparable results to surgery with regard to the

primary combined endpoint of all-cause mortality or disabling stroke (7.8

percent for TAVR vs. 8.5 percent for surgery; p=0.55) at one year. A subgroup

analysis of the SURTAVI Continued Access Study (CAS) showed consistently

positive safety data for the Evolut R System in intermediate risk patients with

high rates of survival (100 percent) and low rates of all stroke (1.5 percent)

or disabling stroke (0.4 percent) at 30-days.



"With its supra-annular and self-expanding design, the Evolut TAVR platform is

well-suited to deliver excellent valve performance for intermediate risk

patients who are often considered to be more active than high- or extreme-risk

patients," said Nicolas M. Van Mieghem, M.D., director of interventional



cardiology at Erasmus Medical Center in Rotterdam, the Netherlands, and

presenter of the SURTAVI one-year data at the meeting. "As new clinical data are

gathered for this patient population, we continue to see the exceptional

clinical benefits this self-expanding valve provides as a minimally-invasive

treatment alternative to surgery."



Additionally, a sub-analysis from the SURTAVI trial where patients were

stratified based on their STS Predicted Risk of Mortality (PROM) showed that

TAVR patients demonstrated a significantly lower rate of all-cause mortality or

disabling stroke at one year (1.5 percent vs. 6.5 percent; p=0.04) in the

category of patients with STS-PROM < 3 percent. Patients treated with TAVR also

showed mortality improvements across risk categories at one year whereas

surgical mortality rates were similar across all STS score categories.



Evolut R FORWARD Study

Similarly, results from a subset of 257 "real-world" patients enrolled in the

Evolut R FORWARD Study with an STS PROM < 3 percent demonstrated excellent

clinical outcomes with a low rate of all-cause mortality (2.0 percent) and

disabling stroke (1.2 percent) at 30-days post implant.





"As we continue to build our growing body of evidence to support the Evolut TAVR

platform in intermediate risk patients, the SURTAVI and FORWARD clinical

programs further support our efforts to expand TAVR access to a broader patient

population," said Pieter Kappetein, M.D., vice president, medical affairs for

Structural Heart business, which is part of the Cardiac and Vascular Group at

Medtronic. "We look forward to working with heart teams around the globe to

continue our commitment to evaluating TAVR performance in healthier patients."







The CoreValve Evolut TAVR platform consists of the CoreValve, CoreValve Evolut R

and the Evolut PRO systems, which are available for use in the United States and

Europe for severe aortic stenosis patients at an intermediate surgical risk or

greater.





About Medtronic

Medtronic plc (www.medtronic.com), headquartered in Dublin, Ireland, is among

the world's largest medical technology, services and solutions companies -

alleviating pain, restoring health and extending life for millions of people

around the world. Medtronic employs more than 84,000 people worldwide, serving

physicians, hospitals and patients in approximately 160 countries. The company

is focused on collaborating with stakeholders around the world to take

healthcare Further, Together.



Any forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties such as

those described in Medtronic's periodic reports on file with the Securities and

Exchange Commission. Actual results may differ materially from anticipated

results.



