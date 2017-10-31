Business News

Asante Gold Congratulates Ned Goodman For IIAC Hall of Fame Award



(firmenpresse) - ASANTE GOLD CONGRATULATES NED GOODMAN FOR IIAC HALL OF FAME AWARD



Vancouver, British Columbia - October 31, 2017 - Asante Gold Corporation (CSE:ASE/ FRANKFURT:1A9/OTC:ASGOF) (Asante Gold or the Company) congratulates our Chairman, Mr. Ned Goodman on his induction into the IIAC Investment Industry Hall of Fame on October 26th.



Mr. Goodman was honored by the IIAC for his contributions to Canadas mining, real estate and financial services industries, in a career spanning more than fifty years.



Ned has been instrumental in helping to build numerous successful mining companies, including International Corona (the Hemlo gold mine) and Kinross Gold. Ned and his associates founded the first flow-through partnership in the 1980s, establishing an industry that has yielded major benefits to junior explorers and miners by providing financial incentives to investors developing Canadas resources.



He also had a major hand in the formation and growth of investment companies Beutel, Goodman & Company Ltd. and Dundee Corporation (including Dynamic Funds, Dundee Wealth Inc. and Dundee Realty now known as DREAM), which collectively have grown to oversee over $100 billion of third party assets. Ned is a founder and Deputy Chairman of the Canadian Securities Exchange which has a focus on assisting entrepreneurial companies to access capital. Importantly, he is also known for his major philanthropic support of higher education, culture and health care.



Douglas MacQuarrie, President & CEO, states: The Board and our shareholders congratulate Mr. Goodman on his award, and look forward to continue working with and learning from one of Canadas sharpest and most successful entrepreneurs.



A photograph of Mr. Goodman addressing the guests at the IIAC award ceremony is available at: http://www.asantegold.com/assets/img/Ned IIAC Hall of Fame 26Oct17.pdf .





Asante Gold Corporation (TSX.V : ASE/FRANKFURT: 1A9) ist ein in Vancouver ansässiges Goldunternehmen, das Explorationsarbeiten auf dem Konzessionsgebiet Fahiakoba im Zentrum von Ghanas Goldenem Dreieck durchführt.





