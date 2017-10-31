Business News

The Calgary Century 21 Realtors To Call For Your Next Dream Home Or Investment Opportunity

(firmenpresse) - Century 21 Elevate Real Estate has announced a new website detailing the coveted property management and real estate brokerage services it offers to clients in Calgary, Alberta and surrounding areas.



More information is available at https://www.century21.ca/elevaterealestate.



Century 21 Elevate Real Estate is a boutique real estate brokerage firm combining professional property management, commercial property management, commercial leasing/sales as well as residential sales. Century 21 Elevate operates with a hands-on, localized approach to help its clients find the properties they need and get the most out of their real estate investments.



Located on Calgary's west side in the community of Springbank Hill (kitty corner to Aspen Landing) Century 21 Elevate have now launched a new website where clients can purchase, rent and sell their property. The new website describes in detail the results Century 21 Elevate's full-service property management can deliver for homeowners who want to maximize their return and guarantee a superior tenant experience with minimum work or hassle.



The new website also makes it easier for all those who are still looking for their dream home, the right investment opportunity or a rental that actually suits their needs, lifestyle and budget to browse the unique range of condos, apartments, townhomes and commercial spaces the agency has available for sale, rent and lease in some of the best areas of Calgary.



The Century 21 Elevate Real Estate team operates on the premise that Our clients are our family and the umbrella of bespoke real estate services we offer make it possible for us to identify their goals and find the client the property they need. As purveyors of both real estate and property management, we are able to extend those relationships and see our clients through on their investments long term.



Consultations with the award-winning Century 21 Elevate Real Estate team and more information on the property management, home renting and real estate sales it provides can be requested at 403-685-0700, through the new website at the link provided above or at its offices located at 1110, 288 St. Moritz Drive SW, Calgary, Alberta.

