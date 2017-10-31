The International Pastorsâ and Partnersâ Conference to Be Held in November 13-18 in Lagos, Nigeria

(firmenpresse) - The International Pastors and Partners Conference 2017 will take place in Lagos, Nigeria from Monday, November 13 to Saturday, November 18. The week-long conference is expected to welcome stakeholders, influencers and financial partners of the Gospel of the Lord and the Man of God, [Pastor Chris Oyakhilome](http://pastorchrisliveusa.org/rhapsody-online-prayer-conference-coming-next-week/) at the prestigious LoveWorld Convocation Arena in Lagos, Nigeria. In addition to the topmost and foremost influencers who are scheduled to attend, thousands of others will participate in the conference from designated viewing centers, located in many places around the world.



Pastor [Chris Oyakhilome](http://pastorchrisliveusa.org/rhapsody-of-realities-news-flash-transforming-lives-around-the-world/) the founding president of Believers Loveworld Incorporated, also famous as Christ Embassy, will lead the event and will minister unique and diverse abilities to those present, to ensure the effectiveness in the work of the ministry and the fulfillment of their individual callings in Christ.



The International Pastors and Partners Conference 2017 will be a royal gathering that will serve to convene the leaders in the ministry and other renowned individuals who have distinguished themselves in the spread of the Gospel of Jesus Christ through various ways, including keen participation in diverse activities at the ministry. The event, will also celebrate the success of the previous year and will prepare the attendees towards the coming ministry year with Gods word coming from Pastor Chris Oyakhilome.



Those who are interested to know more about the anticipated event are encouraged to visit the official website of Christ Embassy International - http://pastorchrisliveusa.org/ where they can obtain information, save the event to their calendar and share it with others believers from around the world who are following the activities of the Ministry.



About Christ Embassy:





Christ Embassy is a community that comprises of worldwide network of churches that combine a vast and diverse congregation from all walks of life. The vision of Christ Embassy is to bring the Divine Presence to each person and nation of the world. The members of the embassy have a strong desire and passion to achieve the goal of bridging people together, under the common knowledge of the Divine character made possible in Jesus Christ.



