DragonWave-X Announces Appointment of New EVP of Marketing and Sales

ID: 566027

(firmenpresse) - OTTAWA, CANADA -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- DragonWave-X a global supplier of packet microwave radio systems for mobile and access networks, today announced the appointment of Marcus Andersson as Executive Vice President of Marketing and Sales. Andersson has global experience in taking new products to market and managing large complex deals for global companies including Verizon, Ericsson and Nokia Siemens Networks. At DragonWave-X, he will focus on expanding the company's market share.



"DragonWave-X impressed me with its strong and agile R&D department." Andersson said. "We will take this strength and make it even more powerful with a crisp "market feedback engine". We will not only build the most capable systems, we will also shape it after what our customers wants to buy. DragonWave-X will be recognized for its strong and agile roadmap."



Andersson has more than 20 years of experience within the technical services industry, working with sales, marketing, production and finance. Andersson comes with significant experience in positioning products in early stages of a product life cycle. After 20 years of experience Andersson's key words are agility, reliability and innovation.



Andersson also serves as a mentor for Almi, the Swedish Government's group of companies, which supports new ventures and entrepreneurs. Anderson has earlier also served as a mentor at SE Forum, a non-profit membership organization working to promote, inspire and empower social entrepreneurship around the globe since 2004.



"As we expand our roadmap, Marcus Andersson's keen understanding of business development Marketing and Sales will position DragonWave-X as the number one choice for the most innovative and forward-looking operators in the market." said Hans Amell, DragonWave-X CEO.



About DragonWave-X



DragonWave-X (DragonWave) is a leading provider of high-capacity packet microwave solutions that drive next-generation IP networks. DragonWave's carrier-grade point-to-point packet microwave systems transmit broadband voice, video and data, enabling service providers, government agencies, enterprises and other organizations to meet their increasing bandwidth requirements rapidly and affordably. The principal application of DragonWave's portfolio is wireless network backhaul, including a range of products ideally suited to support the emergence of underlying small cell networks. Additional solutions include leased line replacement, last mile fiber extension and enterprise networks. DragonWave-X is a subsidiary of Transform-X and has corporate headquarters in Ottawa, Ontario, with sales locations in Europe, Asia, Africa, Latin America, the Middle East and North America. For more information, visit .









Contacts:

Media Contact:

Nadine Kittle

Marketing Communications

DragonWave-X



+1-613-599-9991 ext 2262





more PressReleases from DragonWave-X and a division of Transform-X