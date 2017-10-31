Business News

Norsk Hydro: Successful placement of new bonds

Reference is made to the announcement on October 18, 2017. Norsk Hydro ASA has

successfully issued senior unsecured bond issues in total of NOK 3.0 billion and

SEK 3.0 billion. The transaction is split on five tranches:



- 2Y SEK 1 billion fixed rate note with a coupon of 0.125% p.a. (0.18% reoffer

yield)

- 3Y SEK 1 billion floating rate note with a coupon of 3m Stibor + 0.75% p.a.

(reoffer spread 3m Stibor + 0.52% p.a.)

- 5Y SEK 1 billion fixed rate note with a coupon of 1.00% p.a. (1.115% reoffer

yield)

- 5Y NOK 2 billion floating rate note with a coupon of 3m Nibor + 0.75% p.a.

(reoffer spread 3m Nibor + 0.75% p.a.)

- 7Y NOK 1 billion fixed rate note with a coupon of 2.5% p.a. (2.548% reoffer

yield)



"We are very pleased with the process and to have completed such a successful

placement of bonds. Interest from investors has been strong and we believe we

have accomplished highly competitive terms", says CFO Eivind Kallevik.



As previously announced the purpose of the bond issues are general corporate

purposes and refinancing of debt raised in connection with the acquisition of

Sapa AS.



An application will be made for the bonds to be listed at Oslo Børs.



DNB Markets, Handelsbanken Capital Markets and Nordea have acted as Joint Lead

Managers for the issuance.



Investor contact

Contact Stian Hasle

Cellular +47 97736022

E-mail Stian.Hasle(at)hydro.com



Corporate Finance

Contact Peik Norenberg

Cellular +47 91761556

E-mail Peik.Norenberg(at)hydro.com



This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section

5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.







