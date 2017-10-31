Norsk Hydro: Successful placement of new bonds

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Reference is made to the announcement on October 18, 2017. Norsk Hydro ASA has
successfully issued senior unsecured bond issues in total of NOK 3.0 billion and
SEK 3.0 billion. The transaction is split on five tranches:
- 2Y SEK 1 billion fixed rate note with a coupon of 0.125% p.a. (0.18% reoffer
yield)
- 3Y SEK 1 billion floating rate note with a coupon of 3m Stibor + 0.75% p.a.
(reoffer spread 3m Stibor + 0.52% p.a.)
- 5Y SEK 1 billion fixed rate note with a coupon of 1.00% p.a. (1.115% reoffer
yield)
- 5Y NOK 2 billion floating rate note with a coupon of 3m Nibor + 0.75% p.a.
(reoffer spread 3m Nibor + 0.75% p.a.)
- 7Y NOK 1 billion fixed rate note with a coupon of 2.5% p.a. (2.548% reoffer
yield)
"We are very pleased with the process and to have completed such a successful
placement of bonds. Interest from investors has been strong and we believe we
have accomplished highly competitive terms", says CFO Eivind Kallevik.
As previously announced the purpose of the bond issues are general corporate
purposes and refinancing of debt raised in connection with the acquisition of
Sapa AS.
An application will be made for the bonds to be listed at Oslo Børs.
DNB Markets, Handelsbanken Capital Markets and Nordea have acted as Joint Lead
Managers for the issuance.
Investor contact
Contact Stian Hasle
Cellular +47 97736022
E-mail Stian.Hasle(at)hydro.com
Corporate Finance
Contact Peik Norenberg
Cellular +47 91761556
E-mail Peik.Norenberg(at)hydro.com
This information is subject of the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.
