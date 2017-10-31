Interim ruling provides basis for completing the Wilhelmina Lock Project in Zaandam

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Joint Heijmans and Province of Noord-Holland press release
Neither the Province of Noord-Holland nor Heijmans could have foreseen the cause
of the problem with the lock's design. This is the interim ruling of the
Arbitration board for the building industry (RvA: Raad van Arbitrage voor de
Bouw) in a dispute about the Wilhelmina Lock Project in Zaandam. This interim
ruling offers a basis for the joint completion of the project.
The provision Heijmans took in the 2016 financial statements seems adequate; the
exact financial consequences will be worked out in more detail in the coming
period. Both parties will continue to make the necessary efforts required to
resume construction as quickly as possible.
A difference of opinion about the technical implementation and planning of the
project arose in 2014. After mutual discussions about the design, progress and
construction did not produce the desired result, Heijmans and the Province of
Noord-Holland decided to submit the situation to the Court of the Arbitration
board for the building industry in the Netherlands.
