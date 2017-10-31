Business News

Interim ruling provides basis for completing the Wilhelmina Lock Project in Zaandam

ID: 566029

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Joint Heijmans and Province of Noord-Holland press release



Neither the Province of Noord-Holland nor Heijmans could have foreseen the cause

of the problem with the lock's design. This is the interim ruling of the

Arbitration board for the building industry (RvA: Raad van Arbitrage voor de

Bouw) in a dispute about the Wilhelmina Lock Project in Zaandam. This interim

ruling offers a basis for the joint completion of the project.



The provision Heijmans took in the 2016 financial statements seems adequate; the

exact financial consequences will be worked out in more detail in the coming

period. Both parties will continue to make the necessary efforts required to

resume construction as quickly as possible.



A difference of opinion about the technical implementation and planning of the

project arose in 2014. After mutual discussions about the design, progress and

construction did not produce the desired result, Heijmans and the Province of

Noord-Holland decided to submit the situation to the Court of the Arbitration

board for the building industry in the Netherlands.



About Heijmans

Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property

development, residential building, non-residential building, roads and civil

engineering in the areas living, working and connecting. Our constant focus on

quality improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate

added value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers,

companies and the public sector and, in partnership with its clients, is

building the spatial contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information

on www.heijmans.nl.



For more information / not for publication:



Media

Rik Hammer

Communications

+31 (0)73 543 52 17

rhammer(at)heijmans.nl



Analysts

Guido Peters



Investor Relations

+ 31 (0)73 543 52 17

gpeters(at)heijmans.nl



Province of Noord-Holland

Fabian Paardekooper

Press Officer

+ 31 (0)6 1860 9344

paardekoopef(at)noord-holland.nl





Press Release:

http://hugin.info/130707/R/2146144/822904.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Heijmans NV via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Heijmans NV