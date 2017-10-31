Business News

Barings Supports Francisco Partners' Investment in Comodo CA Ltd.

CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barings, one of the world's

leading asset management firms, announced today that it served as joint lead

arranger and joint lead bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to

support Francisco Partners in its acquisition of Comodo CA Ltd. ("Comodo") from

parent Comodo Group Inc.



Comodo Group, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Clifton, N.J., is a global

innovator of cybersecurity solutions, protecting critical information across the

digital landscape. Comodo is the world's largest certificate authority and

issuer of Secure Socket Layer (SSL) certificates, authenticating, validating and

securing networks and infrastructures for clients ranging from individuals to

mid-sized companies to the world's largest enterprises.



"Francisco Partners is pleased to have the support of Barings on our investment

in Comodo," said Brian Decker, Principal for Francisco Partners. "Barings'

experience in cybersecurity and familiarity with the SSL certificate market

enabled us to complete the transaction in a timely manner, and its ability to

fund a significant portion of the facility also was a value add for Francisco

Partners and Comodo."



"Barings appreciates the opportunity to partner with Francisco Partners to serve

Comodo's growth needs," said Brian C. Baldwin, a managing director in Barings'

North American Private Finance Group. "Comodo already is well-positioned to

solidify its leadership in the global certificates market, and we are confident

that Francisco Partners' deep technology experience will be an important asset

to Comodo as it seeks to leverage industry tailwinds and other growth

opportunities."



With over 600 investment professionals, including more than 70 dedicated solely

to private finance, Barings leverages its global presence and local expertise to



source private credit investments in developed markets worldwide. This global

sourcing network, coupled with a diverse portfolio of platform companies,

provides Barings with ongoing opportunities to finance middle market

transactions including new platform investments, add-on acquisitions and

recapitalizations across the U.S., Europe and Asia.



About Francisco Partners

Francisco Partners is a leading global private equity firm that specializes in

investments in technology businesses. Since its launch over 17 years ago,

Francisco Partners has raised over $10 billion in capital and invested in more

than 200 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding

investors in the technology industry. The firm invests in opportunities where

its deep knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their

full potential. Learn more at www.franciscopartners.com.



About Barings

Barings is a $299 billion* global asset management firm dedicated to meeting the

evolving investment and capital needs of our clients. We build lasting

partnerships that leverage our distinctive expertise across traditional and

alternative asset classes to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional

service. A member of the MassMutual Financial Group, Barings maintains a strong

global presence with over 600 investment professionals and offices in 16

countries. Learn more at www.barings.com.



*As of September 30, 2017



Contact:

Brian Whelan, Barings, 704.805.7244, brian.whelan(at)barings.com









