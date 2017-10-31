Barings Supports Francisco Partners' Investment in Comodo CA Ltd.

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
CHARLOTTE, N.C., Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Barings, one of the world's
leading asset management firms, announced today that it served as joint lead
arranger and joint lead bookrunner for a senior secured credit facility to
support Francisco Partners in its acquisition of Comodo CA Ltd. ("Comodo") from
parent Comodo Group Inc.
Comodo Group, founded in 2002 and headquartered in Clifton, N.J., is a global
innovator of cybersecurity solutions, protecting critical information across the
digital landscape. Comodo is the world's largest certificate authority and
issuer of Secure Socket Layer (SSL) certificates, authenticating, validating and
securing networks and infrastructures for clients ranging from individuals to
mid-sized companies to the world's largest enterprises.
"Francisco Partners is pleased to have the support of Barings on our investment
in Comodo," said Brian Decker, Principal for Francisco Partners. "Barings'
experience in cybersecurity and familiarity with the SSL certificate market
enabled us to complete the transaction in a timely manner, and its ability to
fund a significant portion of the facility also was a value add for Francisco
Partners and Comodo."
"Barings appreciates the opportunity to partner with Francisco Partners to serve
Comodo's growth needs," said Brian C. Baldwin, a managing director in Barings'
North American Private Finance Group. "Comodo already is well-positioned to
solidify its leadership in the global certificates market, and we are confident
that Francisco Partners' deep technology experience will be an important asset
to Comodo as it seeks to leverage industry tailwinds and other growth
opportunities."
With over 600 investment professionals, including more than 70 dedicated solely
to private finance, Barings leverages its global presence and local expertise to
Company information / Profile:
source private credit investments in developed markets worldwide. This global
sourcing network, coupled with a diverse portfolio of platform companies,
provides Barings with ongoing opportunities to finance middle market
transactions including new platform investments, add-on acquisitions and
recapitalizations across the U.S., Europe and Asia.
About Francisco Partners
Francisco Partners is a leading global private equity firm that specializes in
investments in technology businesses. Since its launch over 17 years ago,
Francisco Partners has raised over $10 billion in capital and invested in more
than 200 technology companies, making it one of the most active and longstanding
investors in the technology industry. The firm invests in opportunities where
its deep knowledge and operational expertise can help companies realize their
full potential. Learn more at www.franciscopartners.com.
About Barings
Barings is a $299 billion* global asset management firm dedicated to meeting the
evolving investment and capital needs of our clients. We build lasting
partnerships that leverage our distinctive expertise across traditional and
alternative asset classes to deliver innovative solutions and exceptional
service. A member of the MassMutual Financial Group, Barings maintains a strong
global presence with over 600 investment professionals and offices in 16
countries. Learn more at www.barings.com.
*As of September 30, 2017
17/290745
Contact:
Brian Whelan, Barings, 704.805.7244, brian.whelan(at)barings.com
This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.
Source: Barings via GlobeNewswire