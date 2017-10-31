GeoMegA Extension of Private Placement Offering

(firmenpresse) - MONTREAL, QUEBEC -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Geomega Resources Inc. ("GeoMegA" or the "Corporation") (TSX VENTURE: GMA) has applied for and received consent from the TSX Venture Exchange to extend the closing date for the balance of its private placement (as detailed in a news release dated August 14, 2017) until November 30, 2017. The Corporation has previously closed the first tranche of the private placement for proceeds of $235,000.



About GeoMegA ()



GeoMegA is a mineral exploration and evaluation company focused on the discovery and sustainable development of economic deposits of metals in Quebec. GeoMegA is committed to meeting the Canadian mining industry standards and distinguishing itself with innovative engineering, stakeholders' engagement and dedication to local transformation benefits.



78,258,049 common shares of GeoMegA are currently issued and outstanding.



Cautions Regarding Forward-Looking Statements



Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This news release contains statements that may constitute "forward-looking information" or "forwardlooking statements" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities legislation. Forward-looking information and statements may include, among others, statements regarding future plans, costs, objectives or performance of the Corporation, or the assumptions underlying any of the foregoing. In this news release, words such as "may", "would", "could", "will", "likely", "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "intend", "plan", "estimate" "target" and similar words and the negative form thereof are used to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results, and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether, or the times at or by which, such future performance will be achieved. No assurance can be given that any events anticipated by the forward-looking information will transpire or occur, including additional closings of the private placement referred to above, or if any of them do so, what benefits the Corporatioon will derive. Forward-looking statements and information are based on information available at the time and/or management's good-faith belief with respect to future events and are subject to known or unknown risks, uncertainties, assumptions and other unpredictable factors, many of which are beyond the Corporation's control. These risks, uncertainties and assumptions include, but are not limited to, those described under "Risk Factors" in the Coproration's annual management's discussion and analysis for the fiscal year ended May 31, 2017, which is available on SEDAR at they could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in any forward-looking statements. The Corporation does not intend, nor does the Corporation undertake any obligation, to update or revise any forward-looking information or statements contained in this news release to reflect subsequent information, events or circumstances or otherwise, except if required by applicable laws.









Contacts:

Kiril Mugerman

President and CEO

GeoMegA

450-641-5119 ext.5653





