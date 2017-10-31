Pyramid Analytics introduces Pyramid 2018: the Analytics OS

Omri Kohl, co-founder and CEO of Pyramid Analytics: "We're extremely proud of Pyramid 2018. Not only does the Analytics OS set a new standard for self-service analytics, with our product, data leaders can now unify their data silos, leverage existing investments, and realise their analytics strategies. In addition, users can integrate machine learning algorithms into their everyday operations so the organization can broadly benefit from advanced data science techniques."



With Pyramid 2018 organizations can implement an analytics solution that brings their existing data strategies into focus, all while avoiding risky rip-and-replace approaches characteristic of many BI implementations. Pyramid 2018 has a platform-agnostic and scalable architecture that helps data leaders manage their data strategies across any environment (on-premises, in the cloud, or across hybrid deployments), regardless of technology (Oracle, SAP, Microsoft, Big Data, etc.).



With Pyramid 2018, business users can easily prepare, model, visualize, analyze, publish, and present data from their browser or mobile device. It enables end users to conduct high-end analytics and data science without IT help in a governed environment, without sacrificing centralized control or security.



Pyramid 2018 offers multiple AI engines and language support (R, Python, TensorFlow, Weka, MLIB, SAS runtime and others), which enables organizations to integrate machine learning algorithms into their data activities. Users can write and share their own calculations and algorithms, or use existing algorithms from an online marketplace available within the product.



"The ability to bring together multiple data sources and to transform data using intuitive modeling tools will enable us to fundamentally change the way that we transform data into actionable information," said Chris Gill, CITO of Drake University. "We will be able to take data that is now in multiple silos and bring it together quickly and easily to make more effective decisions."





