Gold Resource Corporation Reports Third Quarter Net Income of $0.08 per Share, Maintains 2017 Production Outlook

(firmenpresse) - COLORADO SPRINGS, CO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Gold Resource Corporation (NYSE American: GORO) (the "Company or GRC") reported production results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2017 of 6,465 ounces of gold and 392,153 ounces of silver, which along with base metal revenue generated $31.1 million in net revenue and $4.6 million in net income for the quarter. Gold Resource Corporation is a gold and silver producer, developer and explorer with operations in Oaxaca, Mexico and Nevada, U.S.A. The Company has returned $110 million to its shareholders in monthly dividends since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010, and offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery.







$4.6 million net income, or $0.08 per share



$31.1 million net sales



6,465 gold ounces produced



392,153 silver ounces produced



$2 total cash cost per gold equivalent ounce sold (after by-product credits)



$639 total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce sold



$18.0 million base metal by-product credits, or $1,707 per precious metal gold ounce sold



$0.3 million dividend distributions, or $0.005 per share for quarter



$15.8 million cash and cash equivalents







Gold Resource Corporation's Aguila Project sold 10,573 precious metal gold equivalent ounces at a total cash cost of $2 per ounce (after by-product credits), benefiting from strong base metal production and sales. Average realized metal prices during the quarter included $1,289 per ounce gold and $17.00 per ounce silver*. The Company recorded net income of $4.6 million, or $0.08 per share. The Company paid $0.3 million to its shareholders in dividends, or $0.005 per share during the quarter. Cash and cash equivalents at quarter end totaled $15.8 million.



Production totals for the first nine months of 2017 included 18,908 ounces of gold, 1,217,713 ounces of silver, 804 tonnes of copper, 3,583 tonnes of lead and 11,447 tonnes of zinc. The Company maintains its 2017 Annual Outlook, targeting a plus or minus 5 percent production of 27,500 gold ounces and 1,850,000 silver ounces.





* Average realized metal prices include final settlement adjustments for previously unsettled provisional sales. Provisional sales may remain unsettled from one quarter into the next. Realized prices will therefore vary from average spot metal market prices upon final settlement.



The following Production and Sales Statistics table summarizes certain information about our mining operations for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016:















The following information summarizes the results of operations for Gold Resource Corporation for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016, its financial condition at September 30, 2017 and December 31, 2016 and its cash flows for the nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016. The summary data as of September 30, 2017 and for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2017 and 2016 is unaudited; the summary data as of December 31, 2016 is derived from our audited financial statements contained in our annual report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2016, but do not include the footnotes and other information that is included in the complete financial statements. Readers are urged to review the Company's Form 10-K in its entirety, which can be found on the SEC's website at .



The calculation of our cash cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce, total all-in sustaining cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce and total all-in cost per precious metal gold equivalent ounce contained in this press release are non-GAAP financial measures. Please see "Management's Discussion and Analysis and Results of Operations" contained in the Company's most recent Form 10-Q and Form 10-K for a complete discussion and reconciliation of the non-GAAP measures.















Gold Resource Corporation is a mining company focused on production and pursuing development of gold and silver projects that feature low operating costs and produce high returns on capital. The Company has 56,891,484 shares outstanding, zero warrants and has returned over $110 million back to its shareholders since commercial production commenced July 1, 2010. Gold Resource Corporation offers its shareholders the option to convert their cash dividends into physical gold and silver and take delivery. For more information, please visit GRC's website, located at and read the Company's Form 10-K for an understanding of the risk factors involved.







This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this press release that are not purely historical are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act and Section 21E of the Exchange Act. When used in this press release, the words "plan," "target," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "intend" and "expect" and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the statements regarding Gold Resource Corporation's strategy, future plans for production, future expenses and costs, future liquidity and capital resources, and estimates of mineralized material. All forward-looking statements in this press release are based upon information available to Gold Resource Corporation on the date of this press release, and the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements. Forward looking statements involve a number of risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate. The Company's actual results could differ materially from those discussed in this press release. In particular, there can be no assurance that production will continue at any specific rate. Factors that could cause or contribute to such differences include, but are not limited to, those discussed in the Company's 10-K filed with the SEC.







Contacts:

Corporate Development

Greg Patterson

303-320-7708



