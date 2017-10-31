/ Video Games

Millennial Esports Grants Stock Options

(firmenpresse) - TORONTO, ONTARIO -- (Marketwired) -- 10/31/17 -- Millennial Esports Corp. (TSX VENTURE: GAME) has granted 3,000,000 stock options to its newest director Doug Belgrad, which are each exercisable into a common share at an exercise price of $0.78 per share for a period of 10 years subject to vesting terms.

Millennial Esports Corp.:

Millennial Esports provides turnkey global solutions that cover gaming technology and studios, event management, research and analytics, content production, and broadcasting.





Contacts:
Media Contacts:
Millennial Esports
Gavin Davidson
705.446.6630


PR Insiders
Sharie Johnson
702-604-3091


Investor Contact:
Millennial Esports
Manish Grigo
416.569.3292



More information:
http://www.millennialesports.com/


