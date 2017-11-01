Get The Best Lakewood Video Commercials & Digital Marketing Services To Boost Your Reputation

(firmenpresse) - EarningCoach Marketing, a digital marketing agency based in Lakewood, New Jersey, launched a new video marketing service to help local businesses improve their online presence and connect with more potential clients. The company provides custom video commercials for local businesses in all industries.



More information can be found at [http://earningcoachmarketing.com](http://www.earningcoachmarketing.com/).



Online marketing has grown considerably in recent years, attracting important investments from businesses throughout the world. The recent focus has been on developing high-quality multimedia campaigns to connect with more clients, as video gradually establishes itself as the preferred means of digital marketing.



Surveys show that more than 80% of all consumers prefer video to text-based ads, with social media video content having up to twelve times higher engagement rates compared to text and picture-based posts combined.



EarningCoach Marketing developed an effective and affordable video marketing service to help local businesses in Lakewood and nationwide implement high-quality video campaigns.



The company works with professional scriptwriters and spokespersons to provide a wide range of video products, from service presentations to business profiles, advertisements, informative videos and various others.



All videos are created in complete agreement with the latest production standards, the company working with expert editors and video marketers to provide custom videos adapted to the specific profile of each business client. Each clip is shot using green-screen technology to allow the insertion of the clients business details in the background.



The videos can be used to promote the clients services on a wide range of networks, including social media websites, official company websites, blogs and various others.



The recent service update is part of the companys dedication to providing the Lakewood business community with cutting-edge digital marketing solutions.





Clients can also contact EarningCoach Marketing for SEO, web design and other services.



