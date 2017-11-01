New Book Launch Exposes 7 Must Have Online Marketing Strategies For Local Small Business Success Explaining How To Gain New Clients, Nurture The Existing & Drive Them Back In To Buy More-More Often

(firmenpresse) - The new book release exposes the 7 top online strategies business owners must have & can easily employ for a successful online presence. Transitioning from yesterday's old & static advertising methods into today's effective & affordable marketing strategies is now an easy to read step by step process.



Let's face it the internet isn't going away any time soon. It's the fastest, easiest, most economical way to get in front of potential customers and owners must embrace online marketing as a required business tool.



Small businesses are very frustrated with the poor marketing results they've experienced even embarrassed about the steps they may have taken to be seen online. Fact is change is necessary & the transition from old to new is made easy when they use the book.



Local Online marketing is about what other people say about a business not what the owner says about it. Local online marketing is a highly social process & it's important to note what people see and read from other customer's experiences is what people believe to be true.



Watch the video: https://youtu.be/eD746Ltu5Jk



A small business can become a dominating local online presence and gain market share over the competition with powerful word of mouth marketing, increased loyal repeat business, new clients and will be seen as the authority in that field of expertise.



The book speaks directly to business owners who search the internet to locate products or services they need but don't use it for marketing their own business. It helps owners be focused on the local community so they market to their needs & grow the business.



The problem & largest fear most local businesses can't solve when stepping into online marketing is who to trust, what to do, when & how to do it. The book makes it simple for mom & pop to understand the affordable strategies and how to employ them in their local business for best results.



The book helps businesses highlite what prospective customers need and expect to see such as: online brand awareness, strong repeat loyalty, top notch social presence, 5 star reputation marketing & creates a unique word of mouth marketing campaign. Once employed customers literally beg the business to spread the good word each time they visit.





The take away from the book is the strategies allow local businesses to be seen where people are looking for products/services they sell online. It back's up the point to place the money where the majority of eyes are looking and everyone's looking online.



The reason this book release is so important to local owners John is always thinking of how to help a small business succeed. One newly developed strategy uses "results first" making it a no risk, no cost & no obligation of spending any money... it removes hesitation for clients & it's a win-win no-brainer as the video below will show.



See The Video Now: https://youtu.be/-JoYqGwb3C4



Since 2010 as a local online marketing specialist for Local Marketing Resource, he's developed an expertise to affordably expose businesses in front of their core customers. His goal for writing the book is to help local businesses nurture the existing customers, create new ones & drive them back into the business, buying more-more often.



John Pickett is a successful 25+ year seasoned brick & mortar small business owner, pre & post internet. He understands the pain of small businesses trying to use online marketing to grow the business.



Local Marketing Resource (LMR) is small by design yet it provides exceptional enterprise agency results for mom & pop businesses. LMR is continually enjoying national recognition by ABC, CBS, NBC, FOX & Independent News outlets, as a top rated leader by industry peers & from various news articles about the company.



Marketing with the 7 proven strategies outlined in the book allows the local community t know, like & trust a business before spending any money with them. These 7 methods are very affordable and are the most powerful & proven online methods to help make a small business be successful.



Learn more about the book here: John(at)LocalMarketingResource.com.



John resides in Ocala, FL & Muskegon, MI helping small businesses grow in their local communities across the United States. Small businesses are the backbone of America and can use these online secrets to experience real results & build a solid foundation for longevity.



To learn more: http://LocalMarketingResource.com

+1-352-266-0499

Po Box 773783

Ocala

United States

