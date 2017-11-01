Healthcare & Medical

On-line Physician Training Course, Adrenal Mastery Course, offers 9 module curriculum to teach medical professionals to effectively treat Adrenal Fatigue

Adrenal Mastery Course teaches medical professionals to treat Adrenal Fatigue. Adrenal Mastery Course focuses on Adrenal dysfunction, chronic stress, testing options, supplementation, medication options for intervention, mitochondrial, metabolic and biochemical imbalances. Enrollment for Adrenal Mastery Course is open now for courses Starting November 28, 2017.

(firmenpresse) - Feeling tired all the time, craving salty foods, struggling with brain fog and weight gain around the middle are just a few of the symptoms of someone who may be suffering from [adrenal fatigue](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Z1Z-sqq17XE)[.](https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1wWNyYk14YQ) Unfortunately, conventional medicine often doesnt understand the significant role adrenal fatigue can play in overall health.

For years, integrative and functional medicine practitioners have known that various disorders can often be traced back to problems originating from poor adrenal function. Adrenal Fatigue can be the result of prolonged stress, and the reason for excessive and constant exhaustion, low sex drive, body and joint pain, chronic headaches, depression, sleep issues, difficulty with weight loss, and more.

Now, physicians and medical professionals have the opportunity to participate in a highly focused Adrenal Fatigue Treatment training course from Integrative Medicine Academy, called AdrenalMasteryCourse.com. This clinical training course provides medical professionals with the tools and knowledge needed to quickly assess and treat Adrenal Fatigue.

The Adrenal Mastery Course features nine modules with primary focus on [adrenal fatigue treatment](http://adrenalmasterycourse.com) and chronic stress, [adrenal testing](http://labtestsplus.com), supplementation and medication options for intervention, mitochondrial dysfunction, metabolic disorders and biochemical imbalances. The course is delivered live and includes live Q&A sessions, downloadable documents and access to a private forum, where course members interact directly with instructors/doctors that are currently treating adrenal fatigue in clinical practice.

Poor adrenal function is often at the center of many individuals chronic health complaints, said Adrenal Mastery Course Instructor Dr. Tracy Tranchitella, ND. Through many years of clinical practice, and working as a doctor consultant for lab test interpretation and clinical troubleshooting, I have garnered a tremendous amount of experience regarding practical and effective programs for adrenal fatigue issues that can be easily implemented into any health practice.





The Adrenal Mastery Course was created by health care professionals for health care professionals, effectively flattening out the learning curve so that course members can incorporate new knowledge quickly and easily. Adrenal Mastery Course begins Nov 28, 2018.

Adrenal Mastery Course begins Nov 28, 2018.

http://AdrenalMasteryCourse.com


Integrative Medicine Academy
http://AdrenalMasteryCourse.com



Integrative Medicine Academy

Integrative Medicine Academy
http://AdrenalMasteryCourse.com
+1-954-695-0881
49 North Federal Highway #282
Pompano Beach
United States



