Get The Best Windsor Victoria Australia Waxing & Safe Sunless Spray Tanning Service Available At This Site

(firmenpresse) - Waxed has announced the opening of their new premises in Windsor, Victoria. The beauty experts offer a range of waxing, and sunless tanning options.



For more information please visit the website here: http://waxed.com.au.



Waxed is a series of five waxing and spray tanning salons based in Victoria, Australia. They have just announced the opening of their latest premises at 81 Chapel Street, Windsor, Victoria. The company state that people should Say NO in NOvember to letting yourself go. LOVE YOURSELF. Do what makes you feel good.



They also explain that they recommend smooth skin, a sunless safe spray tan and beautiful lashes to help people feel and look good this autumn and winter.



Waxed offer a variety of waxing and tanning services at their salons and their website also provides a host of tips to keep skin looking good. Their website features a waxing menu that showcases all of their waxing services that they offer their clients. They provide waxing on the face, bikini line, legs, body, arms and also offer combo packages.



The list of waxing services on the face on the face is very comprehensive and includes eyebrows, upper lip, lip and brow, chin, lip and chin, side of face, back of neck, ears, nostrils and hair line. They also provide eyebrow and eyelash tints to complete the look for a groomed finish.



The only safe tan is a fake one and Waxed offer a range of sunless spray tan options to keep their customers looking golden without the damage. Options available include full body, face, neck, arms, legs and combination packages these, for example face, legs and arms.



The website provides a series of tips to ensure a successful tanning experience and longevity of tan. For example, they recommend removing unwanted hair from tanning area and exfoliating 24 hours before and turning up with completely clean skin free from lotions or perfumes.



Those wishing to find out more about Waxeds new Windsor premises can visit the website on the link provided above.

+61-3-9523-5331

81 Chapel Street, Windsor. Victoria 3181

Windsor

Australia

