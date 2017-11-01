Business News

Mobile UX London (MUXL 2017) set to take the capital by storm

Third annual Mobile UX conference brings together the world's leading experts in London.

(firmenpresse) - London, UK - With the mobile UX event of the year fast approaching, creators and innovators working in UX, Product, Mobile, Design & Development are gearing up to confer on ideas and opportunities in the sector today.

Mobile UX London 2017 (MUXL 2017) will see a myriad of expert speakers engage event goers at Oxford Circus De Vere West One on November the10th.

Facilitating a full day of learning and networking via quality presentations and practical workshops - from a stellar company lineup such as Google, Airbnb, IBM Aviva, Train Line, Standard Life and many more - the conference is set to go from strength to strength in its third year.

With event host and Intuit principal interaction designer Jiri Jerábek kicking off proceedings at 9.30am, the event will cover all facets of UX and mobile - including how the Internet of Things has put humans on an all new course of interaction, how to design for interactions with AI/bots over apps and how virtual reality will change our interaction with technology itself.

With a dynamic lineup of 20 speakers including Senior UX Designer at Samsung, Julian Caraulani and hands on practical workshops given by the likes of Tom Stewart of Webcredible, the topics cover the challenges facing mobile UX and how to capitalise on growing trends.

Founder Naveed Ratansi states Each year MUXL attracts a diverse mix of UX, Design and Product practitioners from across the UK and Europe, facilitating opportunities for learning, connection, and progression. All the vital components you need to drive your career forward.

For those wishing to join MUXL 2017 and its luminaries from a broad range of corporations, agencies and startups as they deep dive into the most pertinent topics in UX today, time is of the essence as tickets are going fast.

All conference tickets include one free workshop admission and can be booked at www.muxl.co.uk

Media Contact:
Martina Maria




Company: Mobile UX London
Address: 95 Leather Lane, EC1N 7TS, UK
Phone Number: 07731477921
Email: marketing(at)mobileuxlondon.com

More information:
http://www.muxl.co.uk


