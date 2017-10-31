Business News

Constellation Brands Prices Offering of Senior Notes

ID: 566071

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





VICTOR, N.Y., Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellation Brands, Inc.

(NYSE:STZ)(NYSE:STZ.B), a leading beverage alcohol company, announced today that

it priced the public offering of $2.0 billion aggregate principal amount of

Senior Notes, consisting of (i) $600.0 million of 2.000% Senior Notes due 2019

(the "2019 notes") for a public offering price of 99.860% of the principal

amount of the 2019 notes; (ii) $700.0 million of 2.250% Senior Notes due 2020

(the "2020 notes") for a public offering price of 99.804% of the principal

amount of the 2020 notes; and (iii) $700.0 million of 2.650% Senior Notes due

2022 (the "2022 notes") for a public offering price of 99.582% of the principal

amount of the 2022 notes (collectively, the "notes"). The notes will be senior

obligations that rank equally with all of Constellation's other senior unsecured

indebtedness, and will be guaranteed by the subsidiaries of Constellation that

are guarantors under Constellation's senior credit facility.



Closing of the offering is expected to occur on November 7, 2017. Constellation

intends to use the net proceeds from the offering to repay amounts outstanding

under its European Term A loan facility.



Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner & Smith Incorporated and J.P. Morgan Securities

LLC are acting as the joint book-running managers of the offering. The notes are

being offered only by means of a prospectus, including a prospectus supplement,

copies of which may be obtained by contacting Merrill Lynch, Pierce, Fenner &

Smith Incorporated toll-free at (800) 294-1322 or emailing

dg.prospectus_requests(at)baml.com, or contacting J.P. Morgan Securities LLC

collect at (212) 834-4533. Alternatively, the prospectus and prospectus

supplement may be obtained by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website

at http://www.sec.gov.



This announcement does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an



offer to buy notes. The notes will not be sold in any state or jurisdiction in

which such an offer, solicitation, or sale would be unlawful.



About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands is a leading international producer and marketer of beer,

wine and spirits with operations in the U.S., Mexico, New Zealand, Italy and

Canada. Constellation is the third-largest producer and marketer of beer for the

U.S. market and the world's leading premium wine company with a leading market

position in the U.S. Constellation's wine portfolio is complemented by select

premium spirits brands. Constellation's brand portfolio includes Corona Extra,

Corona Light, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Pacifico, Ballast Point, Robert

Mondavi, Clos du Bois, Kim Crawford, Meiomi, Mark West, Franciscan Estate,

Ruffino, The Prisoner, SVEDKA Vodka, Casa Noble Tequila and High West Whiskey.



Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the

"safe harbor" provisions of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of

1995. Statements which are not historical facts and relate to future plans,

events or performance are forward-looking statements that are based upon

management's current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties.

Detailed information regarding risk factors with respect to the company and the

offering are included in the company's filings with the SEC, including the

prospectus and prospectus supplement for the offering.



CONTACTS



Media

Mike McGrew: 773-251-4934

Amy Martin: 585-678-7141



Investor Relations

Patty Yahn-Urlaub: 585-678-7483

Bob Czudak: 585-678-7170









This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Constellation Brands, Inc via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Constellation Brands, Inc