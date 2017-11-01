Constellium prices offering of ordinary shares

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V.
(NYSE:CSTM) (Euronext Paris:CSTM) ("Constellium") announced today that it has
priced a public offering of 25,000,000 newly issued Class A ordinary shares
("ordinary shares") at $11.00 per share. Constellium also granted the
underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional
3,750,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting
discount.
Constellium expects to use the net proceeds from the offering of ordinary
shares, together with cash on hand and the previously announced notes offering,
to repurchase pursuant to previously announced tender offers, and/or redeem,
satisfy and discharge in accordance with the applicable indentures, all of its
outstanding 7.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2021, 7.00% Senior Notes due 2023,
and 8.00% Senior Notes due 2023. Constellium intends to use the remaining net
proceeds, if any, for general corporate purposes. There can be no assurance that
Constellium will successfully complete these offerings on the terms described
herein or at all.
Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as lead joint book-running
managers. In addition, BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC
and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers and Barclays, BMO
Capital Markets, Citigroup HSBC and Morgan Stanley are acting as co-managers for
the offering.
A registration statement relating to the ordinary shares has been filed with the
U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and has become effective. Before you
invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement, the
related prospectus supplement and the other documents that Constellium has filed
with the SEC for more complete information about Constellium and the offering.
More information:
You may obtain the preliminary prospectus supplement for the offering, the
registration statement and the other documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the
SEC's website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus
supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from the offices of
Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Credit Suisse Prospectus
Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, by telephone: 800-221-1037
or by email at newyork.prospectus(at)credit-suisse.com.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an
offer to purchase the ordinary shares, the notes referred to above or any other
securities, shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or
jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, and
shall not constitute a notice of redemption of the notes referred to above.
In relation to each member state of the European Economic Area which has
implemented the 2003/71/EC directive as amended (the "Prospectus Directive")
(each a "Relevant Member State"), an offer to the public of the ordinary shares
offered in the offering has not been made and will not be made in that Relevant
Member State, except that an offer in that Relevant Member State of the ordinary
shares may be made at any time to any legal entity which is a qualified investor
as defined in the Prospectus Directive, if the qualified investor prospectus
exemption has been implemented in that Relevant Member State and provided that
no such offer shall result in a requirement for the publication of a prospectus
in that Member State.
About Constellium
Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) (Euronext Paris:CSTM) is a global sector leader that
develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets
and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium
generated ?4.7 billion of revenue in 2016.
Forward-looking Statements
Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-
looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation
Reform Act of 1995, as amended. This press release may contain "forward looking
statements" with respect to the offering, the notes offering, tender offers and
redemption of notes referred to above, our business, results of operations and
financial condition, and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events
and conditions. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain
words such as, but not limited to, "believes," "expects," "may," "should,"
"approximately," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets,"
likely," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions (or the negative of
these terminologies or expressions). All forward-looking statements involve
risks and uncertainties. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our
industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations.
These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of
Constellium and Wise Metals to achieve expected synergies and the timing
thereof, Constellium's increased levels of indebtedness which could limit
Constellium's operating flexibility and opportunities; the potential failure to
retain key employees, the loss of customers, suppliers and other business
relationships; disruptions to business operations; slower or lower than expected
growth in the North American market for Body-in-White aluminium rolled products,
and other risk factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual
Report on Form 20-F and our registration statement on Form F-3, filed on October
30, 2017, and as described from time to time in subsequent reports filed with
the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The occurrence of the events
described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events,
some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently,
actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements
contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise
any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or
otherwise, except as required by law.
Ryan Wentling - Investor Relations
Phone: +1 (212) 675-5450
Investor-relations(at)constellium.com
Delphine Dahan-Kocher - Communications
Phone: +1 (212) 858 9963
delphine.dahan-kocher(at)constellium.com
