Constellium prices offering of ordinary shares

AMSTERDAM, The Netherlands, Oct. 31, 2017 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Constellium N.V.

(NYSE:CSTM) (Euronext Paris:CSTM) ("Constellium") announced today that it has

priced a public offering of 25,000,000 newly issued Class A ordinary shares

("ordinary shares") at $11.00 per share. Constellium also granted the

underwriters in the offering a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional

3,750,000 ordinary shares at the public offering price, less the underwriting

discount.



Constellium expects to use the net proceeds from the offering of ordinary

shares, together with cash on hand and the previously announced notes offering,

to repurchase pursuant to previously announced tender offers, and/or redeem,

satisfy and discharge in accordance with the applicable indentures, all of its

outstanding 7.875% Senior Secured Notes due 2021, 7.00% Senior Notes due 2023,

and 8.00% Senior Notes due 2023. Constellium intends to use the remaining net

proceeds, if any, for general corporate purposes. There can be no assurance that

Constellium will successfully complete these offerings on the terms described

herein or at all.



Credit Suisse and Deutsche Bank Securities are acting as lead joint book-running

managers. In addition, BofA Merrill Lynch, BNP Paribas, Goldman Sachs & Co. LLC

and J.P. Morgan are acting as joint book-running managers and Barclays, BMO

Capital Markets, Citigroup HSBC and Morgan Stanley are acting as co-managers for

the offering.



A registration statement relating to the ordinary shares has been filed with the

U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and has become effective. Before you

invest, you should read the prospectus in the registration statement, the

related prospectus supplement and the other documents that Constellium has filed

with the SEC for more complete information about Constellium and the offering.



You may obtain the preliminary prospectus supplement for the offering, the

registration statement and the other documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the

SEC's website located at www.sec.gov. Copies of the preliminary prospectus

supplement and accompanying prospectus may also be obtained from the offices of

Credit Suisse Securities (USA) LLC, Attention: Credit Suisse Prospectus

Department, One Madison Avenue, New York, NY 10010, by telephone: 800-221-1037

or by email at newyork.prospectus(at)credit-suisse.com.



This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an

offer to purchase the ordinary shares, the notes referred to above or any other

securities, shall not constitute an offer, solicitation or sale in any state or

jurisdiction in which such an offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful, and

shall not constitute a notice of redemption of the notes referred to above.



In relation to each member state of the European Economic Area which has

implemented the 2003/71/EC directive as amended (the "Prospectus Directive")

(each a "Relevant Member State"), an offer to the public of the ordinary shares

offered in the offering has not been made and will not be made in that Relevant

Member State, except that an offer in that Relevant Member State of the ordinary

shares may be made at any time to any legal entity which is a qualified investor

as defined in the Prospectus Directive, if the qualified investor prospectus

exemption has been implemented in that Relevant Member State and provided that

no such offer shall result in a requirement for the publication of a prospectus

in that Member State.



About Constellium



Constellium (NYSE:CSTM) (Euronext Paris:CSTM) is a global sector leader that

develops innovative, value added aluminium products for a broad scope of markets

and applications, including aerospace, automotive and packaging. Constellium

generated ?4.7 billion of revenue in 2016.



Forward-looking Statements



Certain statements contained in this press release may constitute forward-

looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation

Reform Act of 1995, as amended. This press release may contain "forward looking

statements" with respect to the offering, the notes offering, tender offers and

redemption of notes referred to above, our business, results of operations and

financial condition, and our expectations or beliefs concerning future events

and conditions. You can identify forward-looking statements because they contain

words such as, but not limited to, "believes," "expects," "may," "should,"

"approximately," "anticipates," "estimates," "intends," "plans," "targets,"

likely," "will," "would," "could" and similar expressions (or the negative of

these terminologies or expressions). All forward-looking statements involve

risks and uncertainties. Many risks and uncertainties are inherent in our

industry and markets. Others are more specific to our business and operations.

These risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, the ability of

Constellium and Wise Metals to achieve expected synergies and the timing

thereof, Constellium's increased levels of indebtedness which could limit

Constellium's operating flexibility and opportunities; the potential failure to

retain key employees, the loss of customers, suppliers and other business

relationships; disruptions to business operations; slower or lower than expected

growth in the North American market for Body-in-White aluminium rolled products,

and other risk factors set forth under the heading "Risk Factors" in our Annual

Report on Form 20-F and our registration statement on Form F-3, filed on October

30, 2017, and as described from time to time in subsequent reports filed with

the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. The occurrence of the events

described and the achievement of the expected results depend on many events,

some or all of which are not predictable or within our control. Consequently,

actual results may differ materially from the forward-looking statements

contained in this press release. We undertake no obligation to update or revise

any forward-looking statement as a result of new information, future events or

otherwise, except as required by law.



Ryan Wentling - Investor Relations

Phone: +1 (212) 675-5450

Investor-relations(at)constellium.com



Delphine Dahan-Kocher - Communications

Phone: +1 (212) 858 9963

delphine.dahan-kocher(at)constellium.com









