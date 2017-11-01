Business News

SIKA ACQUIRES BUTTERFIELD COLOR IN THE US, FURTHER STRENGTHENING ITS PORTFOLIO FOR CONCRETE CONTRACTORS

ID: 566074

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -

Sika AG /

SIKA ACQUIRES BUTTERFIELD COLOR IN THE US, FURTHER STRENGTHENING ITS PORTFOLIO

FOR CONCRETE CONTRACTORS

. Processed and transmitted by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Sika has acquired Butterfield Color, Inc. a US-based market leader in the

production of decorative concrete floor products and systems. The acquisition

will accelerate Sika's growth by bringing the most comprehensive range of

solutions for concrete contractors in the North American construction market.

Butterfield generated sales of CHF 20 million in 2016.



Based near Chicago, Butterfield is a well-established, family-owned company with

a strong brand and reputation serving contractor customers nationwide.

Butterfield's impressive line of colors and sealers, plus innovative tools for

stamping and texturing, has been growing with strong momentum for many years.

Last year Sika acquired L.M. Scofield, the market leader in architectural

specifications and a leading supplier of colored and decorative concrete.

Acquiring Butterfield now adds an unmatched contractor presence and, combined

with Scofield, establishes Sika as the clear market leader in this fast-growing

market.



Christoph Ganz, Regional Manager North America: "The acquisition of Butterfield

fits perfectly with our growth strategy in North America, enabling us to reach

new contractor customers and better penetrate key projects. We see great

synergies coming from the combined technologies of Sika, Scofield, and now

Butterfield. We are proud to welcome Butterfield's employees into the Sika team

and we are excited about growing our business together."



CONTACT

Dominik Slappnig

Corporate Communications and Investor Relations

+41 58 436 68 21

slappnig.dominik(at)ch.sika.com





SIKA CORPORATE PROFILE



Sika is a specialty chemicals company with a leading position in the development

and production of systems and products for bonding, sealing, damping,

reinforcing and protecting in the building sector and automotive industry. Sika

has subsidiaries in 99 countries around the world and manufactures in over 190

factories. Its more than 17,000 employees generated annual sales of CHF 5.75

billion in 2016.



The media release can be downloaded from the following link:



Press Release:

http://hugin.info/100359/R/2146124/822893.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Sika AG via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Sika AG