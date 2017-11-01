Business News

Novo Nordisk increased reported operating profit by 5% in the first nine months of 2017

ID: 566075

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -





Reported sales increased by 2% to DKK 83.7 billion (3% in local currencies)



Sales within diabetes and obesity care increased by 7% to DKK 69.7 billion (8%

in local currencies).



* Sales of Tresiba(®) increased by 117% to DKK 5.4 billion (118% in local

currencies).

* Sales of Victoza(®) increased by 15% to DKK 16.9 billion (15% in local

currencies).

* Sales of Saxenda(®) increased by 80% to DKK 1.9 billion (77% in local

currencies)



Sales within biopharmaceuticals declined by 18% to DKK 14.0 billion (18% in

local currencies), primarily reflecting an impact from the introduction of a

generic version of the hormone replacement therapy product Vagifem(®) and from

rebate adjustments for human growth hormone in Q1 2016, both in the USA, whereas

sales within haemophilia were broadly unchanged.



Sales within International Operations increased by 3% in Danish kroner (5% in

local currencies) driven by sales growth in all business regions. Sales within

North America Operations were unchanged in both Danish kroner and local

currencies, reflecting the non-recurring effects in biopharmaceuticals impacting

growth negatively by 5 percentage points.



Operating profit increased by 5% reported in Danish kroner and by 6% in local

currencies to DKK 38.9 billion. Net profit increased by 2% to DKK 29.9 billion.

Diluted earnings per share increased by 5% to DKK 12.03.



In August, Novo Nordisk showed that the once-weekly GLP-1 semaglutide was

superior to once-weekly dulaglutide on glucose control and weight loss in people

with type 2 diabetes in the SUSTAIN 7 trial. In October, semaglutide received a

positive 16-0 vote in favour of approval from an FDA Advisory Committee.



In August, Novo Nordisk also obtained approval of the Victoza(®) label expansion

for cardiovascular risk reduction in the USA, and in September the label



expansion for the reduced risk of severe hypoglycaemia with Tresiba(®) was

endorsed by CHMP in the EU. Also in September, Novo Nordisk obtained approval of

the new fast-acting mealtime insulin Fiasp(®) in the USA.



The financial outlook for 2017 has been updated and the sales growth measured in

local currencies is now expected to be in the range of 2% to 3% compared with

the previous range of 1% to 3%. A negative currency impact of 2 percentage

points is now expected. Operating profit growth measured in local currencies is

now expected to be in the range of 3% to 6% compared with the previous range of

1% to 5%. A negative currency impact of 3 percentage points is now expected.



The preliminary outlook for 2018 in local currencies indicates low to mid

single-digit growth in both sales and operating profit. Sales growth reported in

Danish kroner is expected to be 3 percentage points lower than in local

currencies, and reported operating profit growth is expected to be 4 percentage

points lower.



Lars Fruergaard Jørgensen, president and CEO: "We continue to deliver on our

plans for 2017, and we are very pleased with the recent clinical and regulatory

progress for our key products. We are currently preparing the global launch of

semaglutide, which provides a unique opportunity to improve the treatment of

people with type 2 diabetes."



Contacts for further information



Media:



Katrine Sperling +45 3079 6718 krsp(at)novonordisk.com



Ken Inchausti (US) +1 267 809 7552 kiau(at)novonordisk.com







Investors:



Peter Hugreffe Ankersen +45 3075 9085 phak(at)novonordisk.com



Hanna Ögren +45 3079 8519 haoe(at)novonordisk.com



Anders Mikkelsen +45 3079 4461 armk(at)novonordisk.com



Christina Kjær +45 3079 3009 cnje(at)novonordisk.com



Kasper Veje (US) +1 609 235 8567 kpvj(at)novonordisk.com







Company announcement No 83 / 2017





PR171101_Q3_2017_UK:

http://hugin.info/2013/R/2146267/822968.pdf







This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.

The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.



Source: Novo Nordisk A/S via GlobeNewswire











more PressReleases from Novo Nordisk A/S