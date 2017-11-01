Heijmans trading update: recovery continues

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -
Highlights
* Revenues Q3 2017 in line with expectations;
* Order book at end-September 2017 at healthy level;
* House sales through October 1,636 (through October 2016: 1,344 houses).
Ton Hillen, chairman of the Executive Board / CEO Heijmans:
"We are continuing on the same positive trend which we described during the
presentation of the first-half results. Property Development and Residential
Building, as well as Infra, are all performing in line with expectations.The
recovery at Infra is continuing. At Non-residential, volumes remain under
pressure as a result of the challenging market conditions for new-build projects
in combination with our selective acquisition policy. Our revenues in the third
quarter were in line with expectations and at a level comparable to last year.
We have taken additional steps in the RIVM/CBG and Wilhelminasluis Zaandam
projects to control and further reduce the impact on our operating result. I am
satisfied with the fact that we are operating well within the agreed financial
framework. We have our sights firmly set on the future and we are on course for
a structural recovery of Heijmans."
Residential
Property Development and Residential Building are performing in line with
expectations. The combined revenues continue to increase and revenues in the
third quarter of 2017 exceeded those recorded in the same period of 2016. We
sold a total of 1,636 homes in the first 10 months of the year, compared with
1,344 homes in the same period of 2016. A total of 1,061 of the 1,636 homes were
sold to private buyers. In September, Heijmans announced it had been awarded a
contract by the Lefier housing corporation to renovate almost 1,000 homes in
Groningen, with the aim of increasing comfort and making the homes more energy-
efficient. Heijmans also signed a letter of intent with GGz Centraal for 'De
Hooge Riet', an area of around eight hectares in Ermelo. Heijmans, GGz Centraal
and the Ermelo city council are currently working on plans to redevelop the site
for residential use. We are making steady progress on the realisation of the
Gasthuiskwartier residential project in the centre of Den Bosch and the first
phase is currently on sale. Heijmans will also deliver the Perron 073 apartment
building in Den Bosch this month. The interest in housing concepts such as the
Heijmans Huismerk and Heijmans ONE remains high, as shown in the development of
Noorderhaven in Zutphen, the development of social rental housing for the
Woonwenz housing corporation in Venlo and various agreements for the delivery of
Heijmans ONE homes.
Non-Residential
Non-Residential continues to face challenging market conditions. While we are
seeing the first signs of recovery in the market for new-build projects, this is
not yet visible in price movements and the market has still not normalised.
Heijmans is selective in accepting new projects in this market, which means
volume remains low for the moment. Revenues at Non-Residential in the third
quarter of 2017 were therefore below the level recorded in the third quarter of
2016. In Rotterdam, the modernisation and expansion of Ahoy is well under way,
as is the realisation of the new swimming pool as part of the 'Hart van Zuid'
development. In Amsterdam, we very recently celebrated the official start of
construction for the new Amsterdam Court House.
Infra
The recovery at Infra is continuing and well on track. The continued focus on
and fine tuning of the tender, project and risk management is helping to make
projects more predictable. Revenues in the third quarter of 2017 were higher
than in the same period of 2016. In these revenues, there is a greater focus on
regional projects, maintenance and management and specialist projects. For
instance, we recently signed the alliance contract for the Gorinchem Waardenburg
dyke reinforcement project. Heijmans also announced it has won a contract to
realise a new project for energy-generating sound barriers near the A50 in Uden:
Solar Highways. In Veldhoven, we started construction on the Zilverbaan, the new
western bypass route to the future connection with the A67. In the summer,
Heijmans built a heat-transport pipeline in the Oostelijk Havengebied (eastern
port area) of Amsterdam for power company Nuon, with the aim of providing
existing and future homes in that area with residual heat from the Diemen power
plant.
Progress on specific projects
The settlement of projects that require specific attention is progressing
according to plan. With respect to the RIVM/CBG project, Heijmans is now in the
advanced stages of transferring its share in the consortium to its consortium
partner Strukton. This is in line with our strategy to reduce the impact of a
number of specific projects as quickly as possible in the transition year 2017.
Although a financial and technical solution was recently realised for the
project, Heijmans has decided that the divestment of its share is the best way
to implement this strategy. The consortium has reached financial close and made
financial agreements with the Central Government Real Estate Agency
(Rijksvastgoedbedrijf). The financial impact of withdrawal from the consortium
will be well within the range as published in the 2016 annual report.
The Arbitration board for the building industry recently issued an interim
ruling in the dispute concerning the Wilhelminasluis project in Zaandam. This
interim ruling offers a basis for the joint completion of the project. The
provision Heijmans took in the 2016 financial statements seems adequate; the
exact financial consequences will be worked out in more detail in the coming
period. The execution of the N23 is progressing according to plan, while the
Drachtsterweg project in Leeuwarden is in the final stages of completion.
Outlook
The recovery that started in 2017 continues. Heijmans is developing according to
plan and is on track for a structural recovery. Property Development,
Residential Building and Infra are performing in line with expectations, with
Property Development and Residential Building benefitting from the positive
development of the housing market, while the chosen strategy at Infra is clearly
paying off. Previously implemented measures are helping to make projects more
predictable, which has resulted in a strong improvement in results. At Non-
Residential, we have yet to see a sustainable recovery of the market for new-
build projects.
In view of the progress Heijmans has booked in the past period, the company
decided to reduce its credit facility to ? 156 million from ?176 million earlier
than planned. This reduction is realised three quarters earlier than previously
arranged in the agreements with the company's banks. This decision was driven by
stable working capital development and the solid progress in the limitation of
the downside risk in specific projects.
Corporate governance
On 26 October, Heijmans announced that Ruud Majenburg had stepped down from the
Executive Board effective as of that date. The Executive Board consists of Ton
Hillen (CEO) and Hans Janssen (CFO), who was appointed as member of the
Executive Board / CFO following an Extraordinary Meeting of Shareholders on 17
October 2017. The Heijmans N.V. Supervisory Board is currently considering the
definitive composition of the Executive Board.
Full year results 2017
The date on which Heijmans publishes the 2017 annual results has been moved to
Friday 23 February 2018 from Thursday 22 February 2018.
About Heijmans
Heijmans is a listed company that combines activities related to property
development, residential building, non-residential building, roads and civil
engineering in the areas living, working and connecting. Our constant focus on
quality improvements, innovation and integrated solutions enables us to generate
added value for our clients. Heijmans realises projects for private consumers,
companies and public sector bodies and cooperates and together we are building
the spatial contours of tomorrow. You will find additional information on
www.heijmans.nl.
