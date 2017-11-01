Business News

Statoil ASA: Ex dividend and ex rights to participate in dividend issue for the second quarter 2017

ID: 566077

(Thomson Reuters ONE) -


From 1 November 2017, the shares in Statoil (OSE: STL, NYSE: STO) at Oslo Børs
(Oslo Stock Exchange) and American Depository Receipts (ADRs) in Statoil listed
at New York Stock Exchange will be traded ex dividend USD 0.2201 and ex rights
to participate in the dividend issue (scrip dividend programme) for second
quarter 2017.

Record date at Oslo Børs and New York Stock Exchange is 2 November 2017.

This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to section
5-12 of the Norwegian Securities Trading Act.




This announcement is distributed by Nasdaq Corporate Solutions on behalf of Nasdaq Corporate Solutions clients.
The issuer of this announcement warrants that they are solely responsible for the content, accuracy and originality of the information contained therein.

Source: Statoil via GlobeNewswire






More information:
http://www.statoil.com/

Company information / Profile:
PressRelease by
Statoil

print  pressrelease as PDF  send to a friend   " alt="Golden Dawn Reports Positive Initial Drill Results from the Golden Crown Property
">

submitted by: hugin
Date: 01.11.2017 - 07:46 Uhr
Language: English
News-ID 566077
Character count: 995
Kontakt-Informationen:
Stadt: Stavanger


Number of hits: 43

more PressReleases from Statoil





Neu hier ?
Online-PR Dienstleister eintragen
PR Dienstleister eintragen Pressefach im Presseportal anlegen
PresseFach anlegen Pressemitteilung kostenlos veröffentlichen im Presseportal und an Presseverteiler senden
Pressemitteilung veröffentlichen
Werbung
Firmenverzeichniss
Firmen die firmenpresse.de für ihre Pressearbeit erfolgreich nutzen
1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 A B C D E F G H


I J K L M N O P Q R S T U V W X Y Z