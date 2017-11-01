Business News

Rockcliff Announces Name Change



Toronto, ON - November 1, 2017 - Rockcliff Copper Corporation (Rockcliff or the Company))(TSX.V: RCU) (FRANKFURT:RO0, WKN:A142TR) is pleased to announce that TSX Venture Exchange has approved the change of name of the Company from Rockcliff Copper Corporation to Rockcliff Metals Corporation. The change of name will become effective at the opening of the market on November 2, 2017 under the new symbol RCLF. The CUSIP number assigned to the Companys shares following the name change is 77289R100. The change of name better reflects the polymetallic nature of the Companys high grade VMS properties that comprise copper, zinc, silver and gold.



About Rockcliff Copper Corporation



Rockcliff is a Canadian resource exploration company focused on the discovery, advancement and consolidation of a portfolio of the highest grade, undeveloped metal deposits in the prolific Flin Flon - Snow Lake Greenstone Belt located in central Manitoba. The Companys current portfolio of projects, totalling in excess of 45,000 hectares, is located in and around the Snow Lake mining camp and hosts the highest grade undeveloped NI 43-101 copper deposits (the gold-rich Talbot copper deposit and the Rail copper deposit), and the highest grade undeveloped historical zinc deposits (the Lon zinc deposit, the Bur zinc deposit, the Morgan zinc deposit and the down dip continuation of the Pen zinc deposit). The Companys projects also include Manitobas first and highest grade former lode gold producer (Laguna gold property), two additional gold-rich properties (SLG gold property and DSN gold property), a Net Smelter Royalty (NSR) on the Tower property (the T-1 copper deposit) and the near surface MacBride zinc deposit located north of Snow Lake near Leaf Rapids, Manitoba.



For further information, please contact:



Rockcliff Copper Corporation

Ken Lapierre, P.Geo

President & CEO

Cell: (647) 678-3879

Off: (416) 644-1752



klapierre(at)rockcliffcoppercorp.com -



CHF Capital Markets

Cathy Hume, CEO

Off: (416) 868-1079 ext. 231

cathy(at)chfir.com



Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This news release includes forward-looking statements that are subject to risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors that could cause the actual results of the Company to be materially different from the historical results or from any future results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. All statements contained in this news release, other than statements of historical fact, are to be considered forward-looking. Although Rockcliff believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements.



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.











