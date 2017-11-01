Research & Development

Master-piece out of plastic: German industrial supplier launches new cable protection system

(PresseBox) - Industry, trade and shipbuilding supplier WISKA is expanding its product range to solidify its position as a full-range supplier in the field of cable entries with a new development in cable protection: a fitting for non-metallic conduits called BraceFITTING.



The new fitting made of high quality plastic has been designed to provide comprehensive protection as well as save time during handling.



"By now, users had to make sure that the correct fittings were used in accordance with the applicable protection requirements. Our new system, however, has been designed for IP68 from the go. Thereby the product always offers the highest protection standard for every conceivable application, while this also helps with storage as only one single fully assembled component has to be kept in stock", explained Lars Wiemann-Laasner, Business Development Manager Industry at WISKA.



In addition to providing comprehensive protection, the product allows significant time savings during assembly and maintenance. The fastening section of the BraceFITTING is designed in such a way that it directly grips into the conduit and can be opened and closed again using a standard tool in just a few seconds. The sealing ring is connected directly to the product by two component injection moulding. This ensures perfect sealing properties and guarantees that the ring cannot be lost during assembly.



The idea of supplementing the existing product portfolio of cable glands and a cable entry system with cable protection was clear and obvious to Lars Wiemann-Laasner. "We strive to provide our customers with comprehensive solutions in the field of cable protection. As a supplier with many years of experience in plastics processing, it was merely the next logical step to have this knowledge influence the development of the new product."



In addition to the BraceFITTING, the company based near Hamburg also supplies the corresponding non-metallic conduits and the metallic range of fittings and conduits. The range is rounded off by braided and woven sleeves for comprehensive protection.





WISKA is showcasing its new cable protection range Brace® live at SPS IPC Drives exhibition in Nuremberg, 28 to 30 November, hall 5, stand 445.



WISKA manufactures electrical equipment, lighting products and CCTV camera sur-veillance systems for shipbuilding and diverse industries. Founded in Hamburg in 1919, the family-owned company today employs over 260 employees worldwide. The product range includes, for example, searchlights, floodlights, reefer container sockets, cable entries, junction boxes and switches, completed by digital CCTV technology. WISKA operates its own research and development facilities and production plants next-door at its headquarters in Germany and has a global network of representatives and subsidiaries who ensure a quick and effective on-site customer service. www.wiska.com





WISKA manufactures electrical equipment, lighting products and CCTV camera sur-veillance systems for shipbuilding and diverse industries. Founded in Hamburg in 1919, the family-owned company today employs over 260 employees worldwide. The product range includes, for example, searchlights, floodlights, reefer container sockets, cable entries, junction boxes and switches, completed by digital CCTV technology. WISKA operates its own research and development facilities and production plants next-door at its headquarters in Germany and has a global network of representatives and subsidiaries who ensure a quick and effective on-site customer service. www.wiska.comWISKA manufactures electrical equipment, lighting products and CCTV camera sur-veillance systems for shipbuilding and diverse industries. Founded in Hamburg in 1919, the family-owned company today employs over 260 employees worldwide. The product range includes, for example, searchlights, floodlights, reefer container sockets, cable entries, junction boxes and switches, completed by digital CCTV technology. WISKA operates its own research and development facilities and production plants next-door at its headquarters in Germany and has a global network of representatives and subsidiaries who ensure a quick and effective on-site customer service. www.wiska.com

