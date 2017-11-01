CLOOS presents compact and powerful MIG/MAG welding machines

ID: 566089

(PresseBox) - At the Schweisstec exhibition from 7 to 10 November in Stuttgart CLOOS will present the new QINEO Micro Compact 350 and QINEO Micro Compact 350 Pulse. The infinitely adjustable mobile machines are easy to handle, flexible in use and powerful in performance. These synergy-based welding machines are designed for precision work with high-quality results. You will be impressed by the optimum power and weight ratio of the QINEO Micro Compact 350 and QINEO Micro Compact 350 Pulse. The handy welding power sources can be quickly and easily installed by the welder on any welding or construction site, when repairing vehicles or for industrial use. The modular system allows a further upgrade of the welding machines. So the machines are available with a cooling unit, a carriage with bottle holder and with many more options.



QINEO: High-quality welding machines for manual and automated applications



QINEO are the high-quality welding power sources by CLOOS which have been developed specifically for commercial and industrial welding purposes. They meet every demand of manual and automated welding. Moreover the modular QINEO system allows individual solutions which can be adapted to your specific production requirements and objectives. From capacity class to special equipment, each QINEO is customised and supplemented by a comprehensive accessories program and matching services.



Since 1919, Carl Cloos Schweisstechnik GmbH is one of the leading companies in welding technology. About 750 employees all over the world realise production solutions in welding and robot technology for industries such as construction machinery, railway vehicles, automotive and agricultural industry. The CLOOS welding power sources of the QINEO series are available for a multitude of welding processes. With the QIROX robots, positioners and special purpose machines CLOOS develops and manufactures automated welding systems meeting the specific requirements of the customers







