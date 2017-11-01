Business News

Hybrid Operating Room Market Record overwhelming hike in Revenues by 2022: Credence Research

(firmenpresse) - According to the latest report published by Credence Research, Inc. Hybrid Operating Room Market  (Device Type - Operating Tables, Lighting Systems, Surgical Beams, Surgical Imaging Displays, Intraoperative Diagnostic Devices and Operating Room Communication Systems; Application Type - Therapeutic: Cardiovascular Surgeries, Neurosurgery, Thoracic Surgery, Biopsy, Orthopedic Surgeries, Laparoscopic Surgeries, Emergency Care And Other Surgeries, Diagnostics: Fluoroscopy, Digital Subtraction Angiography, And 3D C-Arm Computer Tomography; End User  Hospitals, Clinics, Medical Research Institute And Ambulatory Surgical Centers) :Market Growth, Future Prospects and Competitive Analysis, 2016-2022, the hybrid operating room market was valued at USD 3.4 Bn in 2015, and is expected to reach USD 9.7 Bn by 2022, expanding at a CAGR of 16.1% from 2016 to 2022.

Market Insights

Hybrid operating rooms are extremely complex working environments where a large team of surgeons, intervention lists, nurses, anesthesiologists, and technicians need to work seamlessly together. A hybrid OR (Operating Room) is an alternative to conventional OR equipped with advanced medical imaging systems and devices supporting high quality interventional imaging and minimally invasive surgeries. North America held the largest regional market, accounting for the market share of over 37.3% in 2015, and is anticipated to dominate the global hybrid operating room market during the forecast period of 2016 to 2022. Rising number of hybrid operating room facilities and higher acceptance of technology are the key factors driving the North America hybrid operating room market. Asia Pacific is expected to grow at a highest growth rate during the focus period, due to rising medical tourism in the region, growing medical investments and healthcare infrastructure in Asia Pacific.



Among the devices types, intraoperative diagnostic devices held the largest share in the global hybrid operating room market due to its wider application in the cardiovascular and neurosurgery. Moreover, rising minimally invasive surgeries would further enhance the application of intraoperative diagnostic devices driving the market further.

The therapeutic application held the largest share in the global hybrid operating room market. The cardiovascular surgeries dominated the therapeutic application segment owing to the rise in the prevalence of cardiovascular diseases worldwide. The diagnostic imaging is anticipated to exhibit fastest growth rate in the hybrid operating room market. Rising number of minimally invasive surgery and robotic surgery to drive the diagnostic imaging market.

Hospitals held the largest share in the end user segment of the global hybrid operating room market. Rising number of hospitals coming up with hybrid operating room is the major factor driving the hybrid operating room market. Clinics are expected to be the fastest growing end user segment in the global hybrid operating room market.

By Component

Intraoperative Diagnostic Imaging Systems

Operating Room Fixtures

By Application

Cardiovascular

Thoracic

Neurosurgery

Orthopedic

Other Applications

ToC:

1. Executive Summary

1.1. Methodology

2. Market Overview

2.1. Global Hybrid Operating Room Market Snapshot

2.2. Definition

2.3. Key Findings

2.3.1. Market Opportunities are in Asia Pacific

2.3.2. Cardiovascular & Neurosurgery Dominates the Therapeutic Application Market

2.3.3. Demand For Non-Invasive Surgeries Is Driving The Market Growth

2.3.4. Surgical Imaging Display Market Promising Great Future

2.3.5. Imaging Systems Will Have The Highest Market Share Driven By Presence Of Major Diagnostic Imaging Companies

2.3.6. Partnerships And Collaborations Are The Winning Strategies For The Market Players

2.4. Key Buying Criteria

2.4.1. 2Patient Care & Safety

2.4.2. Price

2.4.3. Success Rates

2.4.4. Operating Room Design

2.5. Value Chain Analysis

