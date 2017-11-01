Business News

Hitile Unveils New Series of HD LED Video Display

(firmenpresse) - F9 Series is perfect combination of different elements, it include HD LED display, smart LED cloud TV, all-in-one LED Display for Business Use and eTotem. Excellent color uniformity, no black screen and no outage during use as well as safe maintenance of F9 Series has pushed forward the standard of LED screen industry. Hitile is welcoming everyone to step into the "F9 Era".



Nowadays, with the extensive and profound development of LED display technology and application fields, a wide market is taking shape. At the same time, rapid boom in LED raw materials and related technology drove LED display application to a new level. Presently, HD LED display taking the advantage of seamlessness, excellent color uniformity, better color reproduction, higher dynamic refresh rate and longer lifespan is widely used in various domains such as studio, road traffic, monitoring system, power system, military, hydraulic engineering and urban management.



HD LED display screen market would be boomed through speedy technical development. F9 Series are born to be the substitute of traditional TV, projector, and DLP as an innovation of LED industry. According to statistics, there are nearly 10 million projectors put into use currently. If F9 Series could replace 10% of that amount with the estimated price of 300 thousand to 500 thousand for each, it could account for tens or hundreds of billions in the market. As the domestic market is filled with potential, Market manager Li expressed his confidence in F9 Series by saying " in the future, the traditional mode of direct selling + service would be broke, and we would draw lessons from Huawei, Gree and Cisco so as to shift the HD LED display market to mode of channel + service. Hitile would initiate channel sales of HD LED display on the purpose of realizing the ten billion dream".



Company engineer said, "F9 Series integrate artistic design, good quality and safety use as one, and at present it employs the most uniform design of panel, the most reasonable power distribution system, the most reliable data transmission mode and the safest maintenance design. Its core advantages are great color uniformity, no outage or blackout during use, as well as safe maintenance."





Relying on the technical features and product superiority, Hitile would provide various solutions for customers including applications of conference, auditorium, banquet hall, reception hall and smart cloud LED TV so as to customize high-end, modern, and stylish video wall and image wall with high added value.



"We would stand from the perspective of customers to make ceaseless efforts in improving the products, vastly focusing on the product research and manufacturing technique and vigorously promoting product standardization and service standardization. Hitile would stand out as the NO.1 brand in Chinas LED industry by producing qualified LED display which are applicable in various fields through Hitile scientific strength and innovation," Manager Li added at last.



For more information and product details,please visit http://www.ledisplayscreen.com



About Hitile:



Htile is a China-based LED display screen manufacturer for indoor and outdoor led displays. With the website: http://www.ledisplayscreen.com



