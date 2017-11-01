Healthcare & Medical

Pre-Filled Syringes Europe Attendee List Released

(firmenpresse) - Preliminary attendee list released featuring MHRA, Boehringer Ingelheim, Janssen, Amgen, Merck and Novartis, 3P Innovation, Intertek, Nemera, Terumo, Worrell and Zeon



(LONDON, UK) SMis Pre-Filled Syringes Europe Conference & Exhibition will take place on 17-18 January at the Copthorne Tara Hotel in London, UK.



SMis 2017 global portfolio of events on Pre-Filled Syringes secured an audience of over 300 senior drug delivery and medical device experts. Growing year on year, the flagship 10th annual 2018 Pre-Filled Syringes Europe conference has already attracted an international audience from Austria, Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, Italy, Japan, Netherlands, Switzerland, United Kingdom and USA.



With still over 11 weeks to go, a preliminary list of attendees is also now available.



Some of those confirmed to attend next January include:

Amgen Incorporated, Aptar Pharma, Aspen Pharmacare, Barts Health Pharmaceutics, Bayer, Boehringer Ingelheim, Cambridge Consultants Ltd, Datwyler Pharma Packaging International, DTP Holding, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, GSK, Intertek (Schweiz) AG, Johnson & Johnson, Lonza Ltd, LyondellBasell, Medical Engineering Technologies Ltd, Merck Group, MHRA, Mitsubishi Gas Chemical Company, Mylan, Nemera, New Injection Systems, Novartis Pharma AG, Novo Nordisk, rap.ID Particle Systems, SCHOTT AG, Shire, Sio2 Medical Products, Springboard, Terumo Medical Corporation, Teva, UCB Celltech, West Pharmaceutical Services, Worrell, Zeon + more



The full list is available in the event download centre at http://bit.ly/2z2ff4U



This years programme is shaping up to be the best and most international in the events history, SMi Director Alia Malick said. We are almost sold out on exhibition spaces, which will be a new record for the conference series.



SMis 10th annual 2018 Pre-Filled Syringes Europe conference and exhibition will take place on 17th & 18th Jan at the Copthorne Tara Hotel, Kensington, London UK. Further information including a detailed agenda and full speaker line-up is available at http://www.pre-filled-syringes.com/vuelio





For those looking to attend there are still a limited number of early bird savings available online.





