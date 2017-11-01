Telecommunication

NewVoiceMedia wins 2017 Tech Culture Award for second consecutive year

(firmenpresse) - LONDON, 1 November 2017 - NewVoiceMedia, a leading global provider of cloud contact centre and inside sales technology that enables businesses to have more successful conversations, has won a Tech Culture Award for the second consecutive year.



Established by global, integrated media company TMCnet in 2016, the award seeks to recognise the best work cultures within the technology sector. Honouring businesses committed to continuously improving the work-life balance of their employees including, but not limited to, growth potential, onsite culinary and recreational benefits, team building atmosphere, flexible hours, tuition and training programmes, and attractive investment options, this award distinguishes technology organisations seeking to attract top talent.



We are proud to acknowledge the leaders who understand the importance of culture in the tech industry and look forward to seeing what the future has in store for these revolutionary companies, said Rich Tehrani, CEO of TMC.



NewVoiceMedias people-focused culture promotes a healthy work-life balance through flexible working, home working and the best collaboration technology. The company also invests in tailor-made learning and development opportunities; offers an attractive benefits package and provides staff with opportunities to take part in charitable activities. Additionally, employees receive perks such as games spaces and fully stocked kitchens.



Were very proud to have built such a strong company culture and team of dedicated, talented staff, says Dennis Fois, NewVoiceMedia President and COO. Making NewVoiceMedia a fun and stimulating place to work is a core part of our strategy, and it has helped us to attract high-calibre people around the world. Hiring, developing and retaining the best people in the industry represents a significant source of competitive advantage that helps to differentiate us in our marketplace.



About NewVoiceMedia

NewVoiceMedias cloud contact centre and inside sales platform delivers more successful conversations.



The leading vendor's award-winning customer contact platform helps organisations worldwide build a more personal relationship with every customer or prospect. It joins up all communications channels without expensive, disruptive hardware changes and plugs straight into your CRM for full access to hard-won data. With a true cloud environment and proven 99.999% platform availability, NewVoiceMedia ensures complete flexibility, scalability and reliability.



NewVoiceMedia's 650+ customers include MobileIron, Lumesse, Vax, JustGiving and Canadian Cancer Society. For more information, visit www.newvoicemedia.com or follow NewVoiceMedia on Twitter (at)NewVoiceMedia.



