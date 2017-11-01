Computer & Software

Interoute awarded Best Pan-European Wholesale Carrier, Best Cloud Innovation and Best Marketing Campaign at Capacity Global Carrier Awards 2017

(firmenpresse) - London, UK  1 November 2017  Interoute, the global cloud and network provider, has won a hat-trick of awards at this years Capacity Global Carrier Awards.



Interoute was announced as the winner of the coveted Best Pan-European Wholesale Carrier Award, the eighth time that it has won in this category since 2006. Interoute also took the prize for Best Marketing Campaign and for the second year in a row it received the award for Best Cloud Innovation in recognition of its Enterprise Digital Platform (EDP).



Interoute accepted the awards at a ceremony at The O2 Arena in London, UK, on 25th October. The Capacity Global Carrier Awards are renowned within the industry and are judged by a panel of leading analysts, industry experts and Capacitys senior editorial team.



For the pan-European Carrier Award, the judges recognised Interoutes investment in its pan European network creating new diverse submarine backhaul routes in Southern Europe and bringing even greater speed and reliability to its international customers. Interoutes strong financial results, network capacity growth, strong partnership and exceptional customer service were also applauded.



Gareth Williams, CEO of Interoute, commented, Im delighted that Interoutes achievements in marketing, pan European wholesale and enterprise cloud services have been recognised with these industry awards. This recognition of our global network and cloud platform is very motivating for our teams as they continue to serve our customers across the world and work to ensure we live up to our title as Europes best wholesale carrier and cloud innovator.



