Business News

TerraX grants 1,970,000 incentive stock options



ID: 566116

(firmenpresse) -



TerraX grants 1,970,000 incentive stock options



Vancouver, September 8, 2017 -- TerraX Minerals Inc. (TSX.V: TXR; Frankfurt: TX0; OTC: TRXXF) has agreed, subject to regulatory approval, to grant incentive stock options to directors, officers and consultants on up to 1,970,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.51 per share for a period of three years from the date of grant. These options will vest over an eighteen month period.



On behalf of the Board of Directors



"STUART ROGERS "



Stuart Rogers

Director





For more information, please contact:



Samuel Vella--

Manager of Corporate Communications-

Phone: 604-689-1749

Toll-Free: 1-855-737-2684

svella(at)terraxminerals.com

-------

Paradox Public Relations Inc.

Phone: 514-341-0408

Toll-Free: 1-866-460-0408

info(at)paradox-pr.ca



TSX-V: TXR

Frankfurt: TX0

OTC Pink: TRXXF



Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.



This news release contains forward-looking information, which involves known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual events to differ materially from current expectation. Important factors - including the availability of funds, the results of financing efforts, the completion of due diligence and the results of exploration activities - that could cause actual results to differ materially from the Company's expectations are disclosed in the Company's documents filed from time to time on SEDAR (see www.sedar.com). Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date of this press release. The company disclaims any intention or obligation, except to the extent required by law, to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.





















more PressReleases from TerraX Minerals Inc.