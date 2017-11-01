Automotive

Collision Repair Industry is Rear-Ending Many Auto Body and Paint Technicians with Low Salary

(firmenpresse) - Collision repair industry is rear-ending many auto body and paint technicians in Texas and other states by 77% lower salaries compared to their same skilled counterparts at competing collision repair and custom paint shops in the same city.



Technicians dont realize they are giving up tens of thousands of dollars per year in take home pay, plus extra benefits. Often they have been working for the same small company for many years and dont even realize how the automotive collision repair market pay structure has changed recently for growing companies.



Laura Regan, hiring manager for Auto Body Paint Repair, a recruiting firm in the collision repair industry, says Recently weve spoke to over thirty candidates currently employed in the San Antonio and Austin, Texas markets. The average auto body and paint technician salary was only $48,000 per year with little or no benefits.



Regan says Several San Antonio, Texas companies are willing to pay a minimum of $85,000 per year plus lucrative benefits just to hire that same highly skilled technician. This represents 77% more pay. Some even have additional performance bonuses jumping annual pay up to $125,000 for a superstar individual.



Texas isnt the only state with large metropolitan areas that have such a huge pay discrepancy. The same has been found in other reasonable cost of living states such as Florida, Arizona, Nevada and Colorado.



Where it affects technicians the most are in high cost of living cities such as San Francisco, San Jose, Los Angeles, Seattle, Chicago and areas of New York. Add in all those higher living costs including rent and some technicians are even more underpaid in these areas, says Regan.



More details on how auto body and paint technicians can check to see if they are getting rear-ended by low salary from their current employer and why they would consider making a change are available at http://www.AutoBodyPaintRepair.com.



About Auto Body Paint Repair





Headquartered in Palo Alto, California, Auto Body Paint Repair is a leading provider of recruiting and talent acquisition services for the automotive collision repair industry throughout the United States and Canada. The company is retained by auto body shops, custom paint and collision repair centers to find top producing auto body and paint technicians these companies want to hire. Alternatively, Auto Body Paint Repair assists highly skilled technicians that are currently employed, find a new financially lucrative company opportunity to further their career growth. For more information, visit AutoBodyPaintRepair.com.

